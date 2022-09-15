If you want to take your love for Kim Kardashian's minimalist aesthetic to the next level, then this is the collab for you. The mom, businesswoman, and TV personality has teamed up with the sound savants at Beats by Dre for a new earbud release in Kardashian's signature neutral palette.

“You know I love monochromatic looks, and fall is one of my favorite times of year to really get creative with my wardrobe," Kardashian told Vogue. "Beats x Kim is the perfect finishing touch to an outfit, whether it blends in or stands out."

The same high-quality sound we love about Beats' Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds are now available in three nude shades: pinky pale beige Moon, light brown Dune, and rich deep espresso Earth. Like the original Beats style, these earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put while being comfortable enough to wear all day. The collab sold out on Apple, but you can still score a pair of Beats x Kim on Amazon while supplies last.

"I wanted to incorporate universal neutrals that are core, as headphones truly are wearable tech accessories. This collection is really for people who appreciate a head-to-toe monochromatic or minimalist look,” Kardashian said. “I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with Skims; they’re that chic!”

