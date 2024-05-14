The best workout earbuds can make a huge difference to how enjoyable your workout routine is. Buds should fit securely, sound great and not cost a fortune. The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are on sale at Amazon just in time to boost your motivation to get moving this summer.

True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in seven different colors.

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out in 2024. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

Just last year, Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow — all of which are 20% off now.

The Beats deals don't stop there though. You can save up to $170 on the newest over-ear headphones like the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro. Check out all the best Beats headphones and earbuds deals happening at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

