Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Are $180 off Right Now at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
This week, Amazon is offering an unbelievable deal on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio3 for $180 off. That's a 51% discount on the highly rated headphones. We haven't seen deals this great since Prime Day or Black Friday.
Get more than half off a pair of Beats Studio3 from Amazon. The noise-cancelling headphones offer great sound and up to 22 hours of battery life.
Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.
Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones are easily pair with Apple devices. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for fast and automatic syncing every time. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off.
The Amazon sale includes the Beats Studio3 headphones in seven different color variants, so you can find a pair that fits your style. Choose between Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now
Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro Models Drops to Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are 20% at Amazon Right Now
Spring into Savings With the 29 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now
The Best Air Purifiers on Amazon to Buy for Allergy Season
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More
Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day
The Samsung Frame TV Is On Sale at Amazon for Up to $900 Off Right Now
Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Samsung's Spring Black Friday Sale
Get 80% Off This Top-Rated Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Alternative
The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs Sandals and Clogs for Spring
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help You Spring Clean With Ease
This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now
Apple's Latest iPad and iPad Air Are On Sale for Lowest Prices Ever