Amazon is starting the new week with an unbelievable deal on Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio3 for just $170, which is a whopping $180 off. That's a 51% discount on the highly rated headphones.

Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.

Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones are easily pair with Apple devices. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for fast and automatic syncing every time. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off.

The Amazon sale includes the Beats Studio3 headphones in seven different color variants, so you can find a pair that fits your style. Choose between Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

