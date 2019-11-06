Bebe Rexha is all about body positivity!

During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host praised the 30-year-old singer for her openness surrounding the beauty standards women face.

Clarkson specifically referenced a January tweet from Rexha, which came ahead of the GRAMMY Awards, where she claimed that designers would not dress her for the annual award show.

"I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don't like my fashion style or my music that's one thing. But don't say you can't dress someone that isn't a runway size," she wrote at the time. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Andddddd My size eight a** is still going to the GRAMMYs."

"Nothing fits in fittings! You ever go to fittings and they bring all these designer things that they make in, like, size zero," Rexha explained to Clarkson in response to the tweet. "And it's like, I can't even get it one leg. And they're like, 'It fits!' I'm like, 'It doesn't fit.' And then I put it on and then I rip it and then you gotta buy it."

Clarkson agreed with Rexha's assessment, adding that, "It's not that anybody's against skinny people, it's just that we're for all people."

Rexha went on to add that, at her concerts, she makes it a point to spread the message of self love to the audience.

"The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, like, daughters with their mothers," she said. "... I say, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you.' And I think it's really important for my fans to know that I'm not trying to be that. I don't care."

ET caught up with Rexha at the GRAMMY Awards following her tweet, and she revealed that the support she received from designers was both surprising and welcome.

"I had Karl Lagerfeld and Jeremy Scott and Moschino and Christian Siriano and Michael Costello, like, all send me stuff and that was really awesome to me. And I didn't expect that," she said. "...Self-love is a really tough thing. They're paving the way... That made me really emotional."

Additionally, in March, Rexha told ET that struggles with body image are universal, regardless of gender, age or other factors. "We all face issues with how we love ourselves and our weights and everything."

