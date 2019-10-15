After having certain designers refuse to style her for the GRAMMY Awards due to her “too big” figure, then being accused of dressing inappropriately for her age in August, Bebe Rexha isn’t letting anyone dictate who’s beautiful enough for her latest music video!

The singer exclusively invited ET onto the set of the shoot in Los Angeles, California, where a cast of diverse women of all shapes, ages and ethnicities enjoyed screen time.

“Every shape, every size,” Rexha told ET’s Lauren Zima. “Every color. All walks of life.”

The video was for a song featured on the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil soundtrack, titled “You Can’t Stop the Girl.”

And clearly, no one could stop the girl as Rexha ran around downtown Los Angeles for no less than 14 hours while filming the video!

“I feel like I'm so tired,” she told us while pausing to chat in the middle of the shoot. “I'm trying to give you my energy, but I don't even know what time it is. It's 7 o'clock right now and we've been running since two. It's been five hours of running. Can you believe that?”

The “Meant to Be” singer did have some help from a body double to get her through the remaining running hours.

Including a range of body shapes and sizes was important to the award-winning singer and songwriter, who has been vocal about female empowerment in the music industry.

In August, she expressed her disdain at reportedly being told by a male music executive that she was getting too old to be dressing provocatively at 29. She then posted a sexy snap showing off her booty on her 30th birthday.

“It felt great,” she said. “I think for me it was like this is just who I am and I can do this and I think we've come to [an] incredible place as [females.] If I would have posted that 30 years ago, who knows [if it] would have gotten that love?”

“I just feel like at this point in my life I feel confident and I don't really have to prove anything to anybody,” she added.

And, speaking of women pushing for female empowerment, Rexha got to meet one of her own inspirational female idols at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere recently.

In an adorable fangirl moment, she came face-to-face with the film’s lead, Angelina Jolie, gushing, “Oh my God, you're real. I can't believe you're real! You're so inspiring. Thank you so much.”

“Your song is really beautiful,” Jolie replied.

See more on Rexha below.

