Bebe Rexha is still looking for her perfect GRAMMYs outfit.

The 29-year-old "I'm a Mess" singer took to Instagram on Monday, slamming a few unnamed designers who she says have refused to dress her for next month's ceremony for being "too big."

"So I finally get nominated at the GRAMMYs and it's like the coolest thing ever," says Rexha, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. "And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers, and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet. So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big. Literally, like, I'm too big."

"If a size 6/8 is too big than I don't know what to tell you," she continues. "Then I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses. Because that's crazy. You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses."

Rexha concluded her video by sending a message to those designers: "To all the people that said that I’m thick and I can't wear dresses, f**k you, I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses."

Fans quickly shared their support in the comments section, writing things like, "You are extremely beautiful queen! Honestly these designers are not worthy of you wearing their dresses!!" "This needs to go viral. This is awful," and "What on earth? You are perfect in every way. Thank you for speaking up."

This isn't the first time Rexha has embraced her curvy figure. Back in October, she shared a sexy photo of her backside, captioning it, "Size 8 and Proud."

"Wanted to always be a skinny pop star but I'll never be that," she continued. "So to all the designers, don't send me sample sizes. They won't fit and I won't change myself to make them fit. Work with me and my big fat a**."

