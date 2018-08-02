It’s Bebe Rexha’s time to shine!

After years of struggling to find success, she is finally enjoying a string of hits, including “Meant to Be,” her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Last month, the song was declared the longest-running No. 1 song in country music history. ET caught up with her to chat about the record-breaking track.

“It was kind of like… meant to be,” she responded when asked about the track. “That’s so corny! But it’s like it was!”

And, now that Rexha is well on her way to being a household name, she and ET broke down how some of her biggest tracks came together, including "Monster," which she recorded with Eminem.

“I was going through a tough time,” she admitted. “And I found this quote online that said ‘we stop looking for monster underneath our beds when we realize that they’re inside of us.' At that time, nobody would answer my phone call, nobody wanted to get in the studio with me. But I wouldn’t give up.”

She also discussed writing the song “Me, Myself and I” with G-Eazy, which turned out to be a pivotal moment in the singer’s career.

“That was my first real, like, moment where… I got the proper feature credit and I was in the music video and it was really special.”

