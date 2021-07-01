Bebe Rexha is loving her curves! The 31-year-old singer took to TikTok for a sexy, body-positive post while rocking some lacy navy lingerie.

"How much do you think I weigh?" she wrote while doing a model walk. "No one's business. Cause I'm a bad b**ch no matter what my weight."

She then tousles her hair, adding, "But let's normalize 165 lbs."

Rexha captioned the post, "Feeling like a bad b**ch today."

The "Meant to Be" singer has long been an advocate for embracing your body at any size. Back in November 2019, she spoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how she wants her concerts to promote self-love.

"The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, like, daughters with their mothers," she said. "... I say, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you.' And I think it's really important for my fans to know that I'm not trying to be that. I don't care."

Back in October 2020, Rexha opened up to ET about her conflicting feelings regarding social media.

"I have a love-hate relationship with social media," Rexha admitted at the time. "I love it because I can talk to my fans and see what's up with them, but then you see things you don't wanna see. Mean comments, or when you go into a rabbit hole, becoming like Inspector Gadget and seeing things you don't wanna see, especially when you're in a relationship."

RELATED CONTENT:

Behind the Scenes of Bebe Rexha’s New Music Video for ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Bebe Rexha Gushes Over New Boyfriend Ahead of New Single Release

Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body Shamers With Kelly Clarkson: 'A Number Doesn't Define You'

Bebe Rexha Talks Diversity & Proving Herself in the Music Industry (Exclusive)

Related Gallery