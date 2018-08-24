Becky G is happy that Demi Lovato is seeking the help she needs.

"It's something super personal and what I can say is that I'm happy that she's on the right path to recovery. And the truth is, recovery is never over for someone who's going through what she's going through," Becky, 21, told ET's Deidre Behar this week, while promoting her new movie, A-X-L (out Aug. 24). "Not a lot of people know this, but it's something really close to my heart because I have a family member who suffers from the same thing, and I say 'suffer' because it really affects them and it affects everyone around them."

Last month, Lovato, 26, was hospitalized after an apparent drug overdose and is currently working with a specialist who focuses on mental health and sobriety.

"It's a sad thing," Becky continued, explaining that she admires Lovato for opening up about her struggles. "When you can overcome something [like that], and not only that, but share it in front of the world, because that's another thing that I applaud her for and I've always admired about her. She's so real."

Lovato, who will return to rehab following her time with the specialist, broke her silence shortly after she was hospitalized and opened up about her struggles.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," Lovato wrote earlier this month. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Becky, who went on tour with Lovato in 2014, praised her former tourmate for her honesty and willingness to share her life with the world.

"She's always been so honest. Literally behind the scenes too, I've had many, many experiences with her where she's just so chill and so authentically herself and literally just dealing with the idea that the whole world thinks they know your life better than you, yourself, and you're living it," Becky explained. "That's really hard. So I applaud her so much for going through this in front of the entire world and continuing to still be that true, honest self that she is. She is a dope chick. She's just so talented and has an amazing family. So I applaud all of them. I'm really praying. I think about it on a daily basis because I'm going through it myself."

Since news broke of Lovato's hospitalization, many celebs have reached out and sent her messages of support, including the "Sin Pijama" singer.

"I definitely reached out to send my best, especially to her family," Becky said. "Again, me being a family member of someone who's going through the same thing, I get it. I totally get it. I can't say exactly -- everyone's path in life is very different -- but in my personal experience dealing with it firsthand, it's really hard. It's really hard."

For more on Lovato's struggles with addiction, watch below.

