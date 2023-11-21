Becky G and Sebastian Lletget might be giving love a second chance this holiday season.

Earlier this week, the "Sin Pijama" singer and the soccer star were spotted during a shopping outing in Los Angeles. Becky, 26, and Sebastian, 31, kept it casual as they made their way around a farmers market.

The songstress was all smiles as she rocked a black sweatsuit with a green vest, baseball cap and sneakers. One big accessory missing was Becky's oval-cut sparkler presented to her at the time of their engagement.

Sebastian wore a black sweatsuit and sneakers.

Becky and Sebastian's outing comes seven months after their years-long romance ended following cheating allegations.

The pair -- who began their relationship in 2016 -- announced the news of their engagement in December 2022.

Sebastian and Becky's relationship hit a rocky patch in March, when he publicly apologized to the "Mal de Amores" songstress after he admittedly had "lapse in judgment" and pushed boundaries of lines that "should never be crossed," which resulted in pain for not just himself, but the people he loves the most, namely his new fiancée.

In the lengthy post, Sebastian apologized and vowed to do "whatever it takes" to earn back Becky's trust.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he said at the time. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The soccer star also said at the time that he was checking into a mental wellness program.

The same week, Becky attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards solo and sans ring. In April, the Power Rangers actress furthered speculation about the end of her relationship when she appeared at Coachella and took the stage -- with no ring.

So far, neither Sebastian nor Becky have yet to comment on the status of their relationship.

