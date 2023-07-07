Jenna Ortega is hearing the sound of wedding bells! For her Beetlejuice 2 character, that is.

The 20-year-old actress was spotted on the set of Tim Burton's upcoming sequel flick in Hertfordshire, England, on Wednesday, filming what appeared to be a wedding scene. Ortega was dressed in a white satin gown with bright pink tulle and rocked chunky white platform boots with pink laces and a flowing veil with her dark hair pulled into an updo.

In another photo taken on Wednesday, Ortega holds onto co-star Filipe Cates as he seemingly walks her down the aisle.

Also seen on set was the original Lydia Deetz herself, Winona Ryder, who reprises her iconic role some 35 years after she appeared in the original film when it debuted in 1988.

Ryder was seen snuggled up in a puffy black coat and matching Ugg boots as she sported Lydia's iconic hairstyle, complete with spiky bangs.

Multiple outlets reported that Ortega had signed onto the Beetlejuice sequel to play the daughter of Ryder's character. When Warner Bros. officially announced Beetlejuice 2 two months later, the Wednesday star was indeed billed as "Lydia's daughter."

This marks Ortega's second time working with Burton, who was an executive producer on Wednesday and directed four of its eight episodes.

She and Ryder are joined by Michael Keaton, who will return to reprise his role as the titular pesky poltergeist, and Catherine O'Hara returning as Lydia's mother, Delia Deetz. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willem Dafoe will play a "law enforcement officer in the afterlife."

Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci are also set to star in the film in yet-to-be-revealed roles.

In the original Burton-directed film, Adam and Barbara Maitland (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) think they've survived a car wreck, only to come home and realize they can no longer see their reflections. They're suddenly ghosts who rely on a handbook welcoming them to the afterlife. When a new family from New York moves into their Connecticut home, the Maitlands haunt them, but only Lydia can see the ghosts and she befriends the couple, leaving her dad, Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones) and stepmother, Delia Deetz (O'Hara) perplexed.

The Deetzes resort to hiring a so-called bio-exorcist who goes by the name Beetlejuice, but he winds up being more trouble than they expected.

There had been lots of talk about a sequel happening for decades after the film's release in 1988. Then, in August 2015, Ryder appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and confirmed the sequel was a go, though she later felt bad about confirming the news.

"I think I can confirm it,” Ryder explained at the time. "It was very hush hush, top secret...then [Burton] was doing some press for Big Eyes and he did an on-camera interview and he said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re doing it, and Winona’s going to be in it.’"

But the project, however far along it was at the time, ultimately crawled at a snail's pace, and it wasn't until recently when the wheels finally were set in motion, with Deadline reporting in February 2022 that Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B, would produce the sequel.

The sequel's screenplay is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also penned Wednesday. Colleen Atwood, the award-winning costumer who previously worked with Burton on Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, will serve as costume designer of the film.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024.

