Horsing around in style! Bella Hadid stunned while horseback riding through New York City on Sept. 12 with boyfriend Adan Banuelos to celebrate his award-winning short film series, Window to the West.

The couple, who were first linked in October 2023, rocked matching Western-influenced outfits to participate in a Horse Cutting demonstration produced by Teton Ridge at the Kemo Sabe pop-up during New York Fashion Week.

BFA.com

Their coordinated get-ups consisted of jeans, leather belts with engraved buckles, fringed chaps, black button-down shirts, cowboy boots, and black cowboy hats — with the Hadid donning the Kemo Sabe Black Beaver Hat.

The supermodel's mom, Yolanda Hadid, who is credited with setting up the pair, was also on-site at the fashionable fête.

BFA.com

Hadid, 27, further embraced the wild west by styling the same hat for her afterparty look, and by rocking the brand's Grit Cognac Fox Suede Jenny cowboy boots for a shopping trip earlier in the day paired with a Frankies Bikinis Audrey Polka Dot Mini Dress.

RELATED CONTENT: