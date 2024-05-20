Bella Hadid Turns Heads at Cannes in Nipple-Baring Dress

Bella Hadid is leaving little to the imagination. On Monday, the 27-year-old model stepped out in a nipple-baring dress at the premiere of The Apprentice at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Hadid walked the red carpet in the Saint Laurent dress, smiling as she posed with her nipples on full display. The muted midi halter dress was totally sheer around the model's chest and legs, with ruching covering her stomach and hips.

The daring look was part of Saint Laurent's fall '24 collection by Anthony Vaccarello. Hadid paired the dress with Saint Laurent heels and sparkling jewelry, as well as a golden-hued makeup look.

The film Hadid stepped out to see stars Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump. Ali Abbasi's film, which also stars Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan and Maria Bakalova, received a nearly eight minute-long standing ovation.

Bella Hadid attends the 'The Apprentice' red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. - Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

One day prior to the premiere, Hadid was spotted at her Cannes hotel. The model looked stylish in a taupe mini dress, which she paired with gold hoops, slim sunglasses, a metallic bag and pink kitten heels.

Bella Hadid is seen at the Hôtel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival. - Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Hadid appears to be on her French vacation solo amid her ongoing romance with Adan Banuelos. Earlier this month, the pair was spotted getting handsy in New York City following Hadid's interview about her decision to move to Texas.

"For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before," Hadid told Allure. "Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days."

A lot of that likely has to do with Banuelos, with a source previously telling ET, "Bella and Adan are in love and her family and friends have never seen her this happy."

"Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life," the source says of the real-life cowboy. "The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things."

