Bella Thorne has a new lady in her life!

Over the weekend, the actress, who's set to turn 22 on Tuesday, took to Instagram to share snaps of herself with a mystery woman. In the skin-baring shots, Thorne and the unidentified woman are snuggling while topless in bed.

The first pic shows Thorne, who's only wearing black booty shorts, lying across the woman as she covers the mystery woman's face with her own. The second shot shows more of each lady, with Thorne's mystery woman sporting gray pants and yellow Chucks.

"She’s very cute ✨💫," Thorne captioned the pics. "first girl I have dated that’s camera shy 😂"

Thorne's boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, was clearly a fan of the photos, commenting, "You girls are cute."

Thorne was first spotted kissing Mascolo, an Italian singer, back in April, just days after announcing her split from rapper Mod Sun. The former Disney Channel star opened up about falling for Sun in an interview with ET last March, sharing how the musician’s happy vibes attracted her to him.

“It was definitely meeting someone that's just so happy,” she said. “That’s his whole thing and for me coming from someone who's a little bit glass half-empty, it really is nice for me to have someone on my back that's like, 'No, it's good, it's good, it's good,' even when it's bad. You’re always your harshest critic, [and] your significant other -- those are the people that build you up.”

"I definitely have changed so much of my mindset," she added about whether Sun had subsequently made her a happier person. "Or when I see me going towards the negative, I'm like, 'Bella, go towards the positive.'"

Thorne and Sun were in an open relationship for nearly a year. Thorne was also linked to YouTube star Tana Mongeau around the same time, though they called it quits in February.

