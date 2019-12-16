Charter season has gone a bit off course for Kate Chastain.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode of Below Deck, motor yacht Valor's chief stew finds herself on the outs with just about everyone on board… but it's kind of unclear why. The action picks up where last week's episode left off, with the crew returning to the ship after an all-day, alcohol-fueled outing that ended with deckhand Brian de Saint Pern calling Kate a b***h. After a brief stop in the crew mess to chat with Captain Lee Rosbach -- well, not so much chat, but throw the deckhands' uniforms on the ground -- Kate heads back to her bunk to lie down.

"I already feel like the entire crew hates me," she announces to roommate Rhylee Gerber, telling her to stop trying to fix up their room. She just wants to lie down and cry.

"Not really feeling so great today," Kate shares in a confessional. "Everywhere I turn, people are just attacking me. I just have no idea what I've done so bad to these people. I don’t think it’s my job to point out that they need to respect my stripes, but I wish somebody would."

Watch here:

As first teased in the season trailer, Kate's issues with her co-workers are far from over, as she'll eventually be driven to storm off the boat.

"I went off into the Thailand night," she told ET in October. "I was just frustrated. It was close quarters, and it was towards the end of the season and, in that moment, it was just kind of one of those, 'Eff you, eff you, you're cool, I'm out' [moments]."

"You know, yachting is just a very stressful situation," she added. "Close quarters, long hours and some people just can't make it the whole season for one reason or another."

It seems safe to assume that Kate does return from the walk-off, but viewers will have to tune in to make sure. Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

