Ben Affleck to Reunite With Pal Matt Damon in Thriller Movie 'RIP'

Besties and frequent collaborators Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting on screen for a new Netflix project titled RIP.

The streaming platform shared the news to social media on Tuesday, posting a pic of the longtime pals sitting together at an awards show.

"Best friends forever Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to star in RIP. A new thriller coming to Netflix from writer and director Joe Carnahan," the post revealed.

Not much is known about the forthcoming thriller, as the logline is currently being kept under wraps.

However, the film is produced by Artists Equity, the artist-led production studio established and launched by Affleck and Damon back in 2022.

Additionally, director Joe Carnahan is helming the project. Carnahan is best known for high-octane, action-packed thrillers and crime capers, including Copshop, Boss Level, The Grey, The A-Team, Smokin' Aces and Narc.

Damon and Affleck recently starred opposite each other in 2023's Air -- which told the story of Nike's attempts to court Michael Jordan to endorse their sneakers in the '90s. This also marked the first time Affleck directed Damon in a project.

Before that, the pair shared the screen together in a handful of other projects, most notably, 2021's The Last Duel, 1999's Dogma and 1997's Good Will Hunting -- which the pair co-wrote and both won Oscars for.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the premiere of 'Air' at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on Mar. 18, 2023. - Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Damon reunited with Affleck for a cameo in a Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial that Affleck starred in -- opposite wife Jennifer Lopez -- which also featured cameos from Tom Brady, Jack Harlow and others. Although, it was Damon's appearance and deadpan comedy that really stole the spotlight.

ET spoke with the two stars at the premiere of The Last Duel in October 2021, and they pair opened about their long-lasting friendship and their working relationship.

"Over those 25 years, Matt and I have been friends and worked together so it doesn't feel like, 'Oh, I haven't seen this guy in 25 years,'" Affleck explained. "But it is nice! It's cool to be doing another movie with him."

Of doing another film with his friend, Affleck added, "We loved it, and we definitely want to do more."

Damon joked that he couldn’t believe that they were still at it 25 years later, sharing, "If you told me 25 years ago [that we'd be here tonight], I would be like, 'We made it? We are still working? OK good!'"