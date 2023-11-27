Surprise! More than a decade after he starred on The Bachelor, Ben Flajnik is a married man. The excited groom took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share that he tied the knot in a secret ceremony last month.

"Last month, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family I married my best friend and it was the most incredible day of my life," Ben captioned the wedding photo with his bride. "Tears and laughs were had and I’ve never felt so present with another person in my life. I’m so grateful to do life with you and thank you for your unwavering love and support."

The Bachelor Nation alum did not name his bride or tag her in the photo. For the special day, the 41-year-old former reality star wore a crisp navy suit while his bride wore an off-the-shoulder white gown and a lengthy veil with lace detailing.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations!!! 🍾"

J.P. Rosenbaum wrote, "Congrats!!!"

The pair tied the knot at Mission San Francisco Solano.

Ben starred on the seventh season of The Bachelorette and was the runner-up for Ashley Hebert, who ultimately chose J.P.

Ben was later named the Bachelor in season 16 of the show, and proposed to Courtney Robertson. The two split and Courtney went on to marry Humberto Preciado. They have two children together and are expecting their third in May 2024.

