Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, again!
The Dear Evan Hansen star showed off his diamond ring after sharing that his fiancé, Noah Galvin, proposed to him following their initial engagement in November.
The 29-year-old Broadway star posted the sapphire ring on his Instagram Story, which looks familiar to the one he gave Galvin last year.
"He proposed back," Platt wrote alongside a snap of his ring.
The Pitch Perfect star also posted a photo of their dog, Mr. Georgie, holding a rose in his mouth. "I said yes," Platt wrote alongside the picture.
Platt later posted a photo of himself and Galvin kissing while wearing party hats and a "groom" sash.
In November, the couple announced they were engaged, sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts, along with sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward.
"He agreed to hang out forever," Platt wrote, including an emoji of two hearts in his caption.
Galvin also shared many of the same photos, capping off the engagement announcement with a candid pic of the duo as he showed off his engagement ring.
"I said yee-haw and then cried for like seven hours," Galvin, 29, sweetly wrote.
Many of their friends left messages to celebrate their upcoming nuptials, including Beanie Feldstein, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Hyland, Maude Apatow, Rachel Zegler, Nyle DiMarco and D'Arcy Carden.
"I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING," Feldstein commented on Platt's post.
"AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍 congratulations!!!" Hyland wrote.
Platt and Galvin confirmed their relationship in May 2020. Galvin took over the title role in the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, from Platt in 2017.
