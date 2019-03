Ben Stiller returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend to reprise his role as President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and mocked the recent congressional hearing.

Stiller's Cohen delivered an abbreviated version of his opening comments, in which he accused Trump of being a racist and corrupt before admitting, "I know I was wrong. I know it because I was caught."

"For to many years I was loyal to a man I shouldn't have been. Now I know how Khloe Kardashian feels," Cohen added, joking about the reality star's recent split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid his high-profile cheating scandal.

The joke earned the loudest laugh of the cold open all together, but the spotlight was soon stolen by the return of former castmember Bill Hader, who made a guest appearance as the temperamental Congressmen Jim Jordan.

In the end, Cohen concluded the hearing with a simple statement that encapsulated what everyone watching had been thinking about Cohen the whole time.

"Look, maybe I am no a good person. Maybe I'm a liar. Maybe I'm a fool. Maybe I ruined hundreds of peoples live," Cohen said.

"I'm sorry, is there a 'but' coming?" Congressman Elijah Cummings (Kenan Thompson) asked.

"No there isn't. Thank you," Cohen replied flatly before opening the show with the traditional, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"

Hader's return coincides with longtime SNL writer and stand-up comic John Mulaney serving as this week's host. The pair famously co-wrote Hader's iconic Stefon character, meaning the insane club-hopper might be making a return appearance during tonight's "Weekend Update."

