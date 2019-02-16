Don Cheadle took center stage as the host ofSaturday Night Live over the weekend, and between the hilarious (and frequently bizarre) sketches, the actor used his platform to take a subtle yet powerful political stance.

Before the night's impressive musical guest, blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr., took the stage for his second set of the episode, Cheadle stood in the audience to introduce the performance.

Having changed out of his costume from the previous sketch during the commercial break, Cheadle rocked a simple black shirt with white letters that read "Protect Trans Kids."

He didn't call attention to the shirt directly, he just made sure to stand with his arms behind his back to allow the important message came across loud and clear before the musical number.

Many viewers on Twitter couldn't contain their love and appreciation for the actor's display of support for the trans community, thanking both Cheadle and SNL.

@nbcsnl thanks for choosing @DonCheadle to host tonight. This is an amazing activist. And he is killing his skits, too! #SNLpic.twitter.com/MECqModcm5 — Jasmine PenguinPatronus (@jasjanae) February 17, 2019

Cheadle has been a longtime political activist, working with philanthropic organizations to combat genocide and climate change and a champion for many other progressive social initiatives. It's nice to see he didn't let his public platform as SNL host go wasted.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Delivers Nonsensical State of Emergency Press Conference

Don Cheadle Claps Back at Kathy Griffin for Calling Him Out Over 2017 Trump Scandal

Don Cheadle 'Almost Kanye'd' When Taylor Swift Beat Kendrick Lamar for Album of the Year at the 2016 GRAMMYs

Related Gallery