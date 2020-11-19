Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

The Amazon Black Friday extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. The biggest shopping days of the year are ahead and are jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday event is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Amazon's Black Friday sale event comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Black Friday so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $37.50 at Amazon

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE Amazon Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short Champion LIFE A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. REGULARLY $35 $22.99 at Amazon

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Under Armour This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors. REGULARLY $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings Under Armour These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips. Starting at $28.59 at Amazon

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour Amazon/Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo Under Armour From black, academy blue and steel to mango orange, lime and papaya, there's a color for everyone in this polo! REGULARLY $55 $38.63 at Amazon

Reverse Weave PO Champion Life Amazon Reverse Weave PO Champion Life A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. REGULARLY $60 $33.96 at Amazon

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 Amazon/C9 Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee C9 These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days. $15.99 at Amazon

Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock Adidas Amazon Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock Adidas Shop this six-pack of low-cut athletic socks -- they're a steal! REGULARLY $20 Starting at $12 at Amazon

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Amazon Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid Speedo Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays. REGULARLY $46 Starting at $38.65 at Amazon

Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE Amazon Crinkle Nylon Shorts Champion LIFE These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. Starting at $34.99 at Amazon

Girls' Performance Skort C9 Amazon/C9 Girls' Performance Skort C9 Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes? $14.99 at Amazon

