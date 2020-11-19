Shopping

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Champion sale Amazon
Champion / Amazon

The Amazon Black Friday extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black FridayCyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. The biggest shopping days of the year are ahead and are jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings. 

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday event is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dressessandalssneakers, boots, designer sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Amazon's Black Friday sale event comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Black Friday so far. And keep checking back here for more deals. 

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last.  
REGULARLY $50
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 
REGULARLY $35
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
REGULARLY $24.99
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Amazon/Under Armour
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
From black, academy blue and steel to mango orange, lime and papaya, there's a color for everyone in this polo!
REGULARLY $55
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 
REGULARLY $60
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Shop this six-pack of low-cut athletic socks -- they're a steal!
REGULARLY $20
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Amazon
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays.
REGULARLY $46
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 
Girls' Performance Skort
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Skort
C9
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes?

RELATED CONTENT:

230 Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals

Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Leggings

The Best Prime Day Deals on Kids Shoes from Native Shoes, New Balance and More

Save Up to 40% on Lacoste at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals from Adidas

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at Amazon's Fall Sale

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event

 