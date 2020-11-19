Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
The Amazon Black Friday extravaganza kicked off the year's biggest shopping season with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. The biggest shopping days of the year are ahead and are jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on leggings.
While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday event is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.
Amazon's Black Friday sale event comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Black Friday so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
230 Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals
Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Leggings
The Best Prime Day Deals on Kids Shoes from Native Shoes, New Balance and More
Save Up to 40% on Lacoste at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Amazon Deals from Adidas
This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $169 at Amazon's Fall Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide
The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event