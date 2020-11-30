Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets

Cyber Monday is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop these cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets that are on sale for up to 40% off at the Amazon Cyber Monday event. Cyber Monday is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Cyber Monday. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Ahead of Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Cyber Monday shopping extravaganza offered up deep discounts on including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With prices starting at 40% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style top picks for Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale.

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great in Black. Only $53 at the Amazon Black Friday Sale. REGULARLY $89.50 $53.70 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 40% off? REGULARLY $89.50 $53.70 at Amazon

