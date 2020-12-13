Shopping

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Athleisure street style
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Amazon Holiday Deals extravaganza is ending the year right with one of the year's biggest shopping season just after Black FridayCyber Monday and the subsequent winter holidays right on deck. The holidays are underway and Amazon's Holiday Deals is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on athleisure and activewear. 

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are closing up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in! We've got you covered on the best athleisure and activewear deals, perfect to wear with your fitness trackers.

Ahead of Christmas and other upcoming holidays, the Amazon Holiday Deals sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter jackets, sleepwear, designer dressessandalssneakers, boots, designer sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesjewelryloungeweartrendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Whether it's for holiday giftsbirthday presentsgifts for teensgifts for dadslast-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

The Amazon Holiday sale event comes with great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Holiday Deals sale. And keep checking back here for more deals. 

Also, Check out all of ET's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Women's Victory Training Capris
Nike
Nike Women's Victory Training Capris
Amazon
Women's Victory Training Capris
Nike
Nike Victory Training Leggings made with Dri-Fit technology for high intensity workouts.
Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour
This Under Armour Pullover is a must have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric, that includes anti-odor technology to prevent odors.
REGULARLY $45
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now, while supplies last.  
REGULARLY $50
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
A deal on these Champion workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 
REGULARLY $35
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Amazon/Under Armour
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
From black, academy blue and steel to mango orange, lime and papaya, there's a color for everyone in this Under Armour polo!
REGULARLY $55
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
REGULARLY $24.99
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 
REGULARLY $60
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
These easy-going Champion nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Amazon
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
Take on the waves in this O'Neill basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Shop this six-pack of low-cut Adidas athletic socks -- they're a steal!
REGULARLY $20
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
These Under Armour lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Go for a dip in these Speedo trunks that also help block sun-rays.
REGULARLY $58
Girls' Performance Skort
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Skort
C9
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest sale event in adult sizes?

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save On Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More

The Best Holiday Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020: A Fashion Gift Guide

Best PJ Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

The Best Gifts for Mom: Here's What to Shop This Holiday Season

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

Best Cyber Week Sales: Best Deals at Walmart Amazon, Nordstrom, Coach, Macy's, Target & More

The Best Walmart Holiday Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Leggings

Best Holiday Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

 