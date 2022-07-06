Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok For Summer
While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable styles that match the ever-popular Lululemon!
Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about Lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as Lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best Lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which Lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.
These Lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic Lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great Lululemon lookalikes — available at affordable prices too, no less.
Take a look at the comparisons below — we love them all! — and shop whichever version feels right to you.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
A super soft high-waist yoga pant by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
The same Align legging you love, now in a cozy jogger version. Score similar buttery soft, high-waist joggers (with pockets!) for under $30.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect Lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
These Quick-Dry Running Shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
This Lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
While Lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, Lululemon joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good Lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the Lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original Lululemon Align Leggings.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
For those who want a sports bra with medium support, TikTok users say this is the perfect (and more affordable) alternative to Lululemon's popular strappy bra. It's perfect for wearing under tank tops.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
Many TikTokers and Amazon reviews say this SYROKAN sports bra is a Lululemon lookalike for the Enlite Bra.
The Real Deal
The Stylish Lookalike
These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect Lululemon alternative as it features Non-See-Through, Quick Drying, Moisture Wicking fabric and pockets.
