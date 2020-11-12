Any shopper knows activewear can get pricey. Fortunately, Amazon offers super affordable styles and many are dupes for Lululemon.

Listen, we love Lululemon -- you can check out our top Lululemon legging picks here -- but to supplement those staple pieces, Amazon has some great similar options. It's even trending on TikTok as users share the best Lululemon dupes with the hashtag #lululemondupes. The Amazon product reviews are glowing, too, noting the exact Lululemon piece the item is comparable to.

ET Style has searched through the app and Amazon to gather the best Lululemon-like activewear that won't break the bank. Shop leggings, sports bras, joggers and more without spending more than $40. These Lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle.

Take a look at the comparisons below and be sure to also check out Amazon's current holiday deals on clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

The Real Deal

The Stylish Dupe

Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Colorfulkoala Amazon Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants Colorfulkoala A super soft high-waist legging by Colorfulkoala with seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for a smooth fit. This style is garnering comparisons to the popular Align Pant. $22.99 at Amazon

The Real Deal

The Stylish Dupe

High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra SYROKAN Amazon High Impact Seamless Racerback Wirefree Sports Running Bra SYROKAN Many TikTokers and Amazon reviews say this SYROKAN sports bra is a dupe for the Lululemon Enlite Bra. $40 at Amazon

The Real Deal

The Stylish Dupe

Padded Sports Bra Lemedy Amazon Padded Sports Bra Lemedy This moisture-wicking Lemedy cropped bra top provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Bra. Starting $17.99 at Amazon

The Real Deal

The Stylish Dupe

Lightweight Joggers CRZ Yoga Amazon Lightweight Joggers CRZ Yoga This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the On the Fly Jogger. $28 at Amazon

The Real Deal

Align Tank Lululemon Lululemon Align Tank Lululemon $58 at Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe

Longline Sports Bra The Gym People Amazon Longline Sports Bra The Gym People This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra resembles the Align Tank. $21.99 at Amazon

The Real Deal

Define Jacket Lululemon Lululemon Define Jacket Lululemon $118 at Lululemon

The Stylish Dupe

Sports Define Jacket QUEENIEKE Amazon Sports Define Jacket QUEENIEKE This high-neck, zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Define Jacket. Starting $26.99 at Amazon

