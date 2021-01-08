Best Amazon New Year Deals on Backpacks
The new year is here and Amazon's New Year Sale has fresh deals to help you kick off the year right.
Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon's New Year Sale, which is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's New Year Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best backpacks on sale at Amazon's New Year Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon New Year Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
The Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Leggings
Ring in the New Year With These Celeb Alcohol Brands
Best Amazon New Year, New You Deals on Underwear
Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon
Herschel Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Bags
Oprah's Favorite Things Are Here! Shop Her Picks
The Best Fanny Packs -- Gucci, Coach x Basquiat, Burberry and More
Dooney & Bourke Sale: Sae Up to 50% Off Select Handbags
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Ugg, Nike, Hunter & More