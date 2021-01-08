Best Amazon New Year Deals on Backpacks

The new year is here and Amazon's New Year Sale has fresh deals to help you kick off the year right.

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon's New Year Sale, which is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection.

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from Amazon's New Year Sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, leggings, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, activewear, winter jackets, athleisure, kids/baby gear, luggage, fitness trackers and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best backpacks on sale at Amazon's New Year Sale.

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. $45 at Amazon

Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $270 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $220.71 $174.99 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. $49.82 at Amazon

Women's Borealis Backpack The North Face Amazon Women's Borealis Backpack The North Face The North Face Women's Borealis Backpack is an epic backpack comes in 30 different colors. $88.95 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns. REGULARLY $115 $88.80 at Amazon

Vala Backpack Lucky Brand Amazon Vala Backpack Lucky Brand The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors. REGULARLY $162.90 $106.66 at Amazon

Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Amazon Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 2 other colors and patterns. REGULARLY $74.99 $50.13 at Amazon

Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Amazon Blade 30L Blackout Backpack Oakley Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in three colors. $59.22 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Amazon Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers. REGULARLY $328 $299 at Amazon

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI Amazon Voyageur Just In Case Backpack TUMI The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. $100 at Amazon

Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley Amazon Men's Enduro 25l 2.0 Oakley This Oakley Enduro Backpack is great for all your travels, even to the park. $49.99 at Amazon

Alice Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Alice Backpack Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps. $185 at Amazon

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack Vera Bradley The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style. REGULARLY $130 $93.71 at Amazon

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $44.99 at Amazon

Slim Carry On Travel Backpack AmazonBasics Amazon Slim Carry On Travel Backpack AmazonBasics The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has well-padded back panel for comfort. $95.50 at Amazon

Esme Backpack Frye and Co. Amazon Esme Backpack Frye and Co. This Frye and Co. backpack features woven leather details and dip dye leather. Plus, it comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. REGULARLY $198 $72.11 at Amazon

Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack Kenneth Cole Reaction Amazon Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack Kenneth Cole Reaction This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. LIST PRICE $59.99 $52.20 at Amazon

Women's Backpack Julia Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Women's Backpack Julia Tommy Hilfiger This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack is the perfect stylish backpack for any woman. This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack comes in over 20 colors. REGULARLY $128 $69.27 at Amazon

Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0 S-ZONE Amazon Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0 S-ZONE This S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack is a functional and sleek bag made with top grain leather. Wear this S-Zone Genuine Leather Backpack when you are traveling and on-the-go. Save 15% when you apply the coupon. $64.99 at Amazon

