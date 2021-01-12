Best Amazon New Year Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets

Amazon New Year, New You Sale is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Among other things, it's time to shop these cool and casual Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jackets that are on sale for up to 22% off at the Amazon New Year Sale event. This New Year Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon New Year, New You Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Amazon's New Year Sale shopping extravaganza offered up deep discounts on including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes,leggings, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

With prices starting at 22% off, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style top picks for Amazon's New Year, New You Sale.

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great in Black. Only $70 at the Amazon Sale. REGULARLY $89.50 $69.99 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 22% off? REGULARLY $89.50 $69.99 at Amazon

