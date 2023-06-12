This week, Amazon is offering unbelievable Beats Studio headphone sales ahead of Prime Day 2023, and we found the best deals. Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio3 for $170 off. That's a 49% discount on the highly rated noise-cancelling headphones we love for listening to music on the go.

Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.

Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones are easily pair with Apple devices. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for fast and automatic syncing every time. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off.

The Amazon sale includes the Beats Studio3 headphones in seven different color variants, so you can find a pair that fits your style. Choose between Blue, Matte Black, Red, White, Defiant Black-Red, Midnight Black, and Shadow Gray. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.

More Deals on Beats Headphones at Amazon

Amazon has you covered with more deals on Beats headphones from earbuds, like Beats Studio Buds, to over-the-head style headphones. If you're looking to elevate your listening experience, take a look at what other Beats styles Amazon has on sale for you right now.

Beats Fit Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds Amazon Beats Fit Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds Take these comfortable earbuds along for your summertime travels. Allowing you to twist and lock into place, the Beats Fit Pro style fits well in your ears, so you can use them however your heart desires with zero discomfort. $200 $160 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Looking for a pair of headphones where you can listen to music, while still being aware of your surroundings? These are the pair for you—these headphones are non-noise cancelling, yet still produce award winning sound. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones while they are on still on sale. $200 $129 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

