Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for Under $100

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100
Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from the Amazon Black Friday sale, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers or other loved ones at the Amazon Black Friday sale. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts to major markdowns, save on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakersdesigner sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more.

Additionally, Black Friday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera BradleyLevi's, Ugg, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI and Skechers

Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

See below for our picks for the best gifts under $100 and check back with Entertainment Tonight for more hot deals! 

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 
REGULARLY $89.99
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. 
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York
A versatile crossbody bag with zip pockets.
REGULARLY $179
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
REGULARLY $129.95
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Little America Laptop Backpack
Herschel
This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with.
REGULARLY $99
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
REGULARLY $59.99
3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch
Coach
This Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitching is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life.
REGULARLY $198
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Power Couple Kit
Amazon
Power Couple Kit
Sunday Riley
This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion.
REGULARLY $82
Deluxe Upgrade Kit
NutriBullet
NutriBullet Blender
Nutribullet
Deluxe Upgrade Kit
NutriBullet
The Nutribullet lover in your life deserves an upgrade. Get them this bundle, which includes a new extractor blade, a 24-ounce Tall Cup, an 18-ounce Short Cup and two lip rings. Save 30% with promo code SAVEONPARTS.
REGULARLY $24.99
Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
Lawton Way Rose
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose is crafted with smooth leather and has a zip top closure.
REGULARLY $299
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.
Mae File Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Mae File Crossbody
Coach
Mae File Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
This Coach Mae File Crossbody is a steal at $78.72 and comes in two different pebbled leather colors: black and light brown.
REGULARLY $328
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag
Amazon
Jody Feed Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware.
REGULARLY $248
Miller Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Miller Backpack
Herschel
Miller Backpack
Herschel
The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical.
Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach
Coach Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach Outlet
Mini Serena Crossbody
Coach
Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody.
REGULARLY $229
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson 20 Inch Carry On - Expandable (ABS + PC) Hardside Luggage - Lightweight Durable Suitcase With 8-Rolling Spinner Wheels
Amazon
20 Inch Carry On
Betsey Johnson
The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles.
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette
Nordstrom
Guilty Eau de Toilette
Gucci
Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months.  
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot
UGG
The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year.
REGULARLY $89.99
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory Burch
These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $148
Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel
Herschel Orion Backpack Small
Herschel
Orion Backpack, Small
Herschel
The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too.
Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Rosa Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone.
REGULARLY $299
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
MAC Dream Team Eye Kit
Nordstrom
Dream Team Eye Kit
MAC
For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner.
$77 VALUE
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach
The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price.  This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns.
REGULARLY $328
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
REGULARLY $59.99
Women's Daybreak
Nike
Nike Women's Daybreak
Nike
Women's Daybreak
Nike
The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version.
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora
Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum.
A $103 VALUE
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York
Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $155
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry Her Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Her Eau de Parfum
Burberry
Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk.
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Kate Spade
Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers
Keds x Kate Spade New York
The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas.
REGULARLY $100
Sindy Hobo
Frye
Frye Sindy Hobo
Amazon
Sindy Hobo
Frye
The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well.
REGULARLY $228
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
Aqua Faux Leather Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Faux Leather Leggings
Aqua
These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown.
REGULARLY $68
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather
Coach
The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather is made with signature Coach perforated leather and adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $175 off the retail price.  
REGULARLY $250
‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio
Crossley Radio ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Nordstrom
‘Kettle’ Desk Phone
Crossley Radio
This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. 
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
L’occitane en Provence Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L'Occitane
Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo
L’Occitane
This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. 
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
coach_sun_full_rim_pilot_sunglasses
Amazon
Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses
Coach
This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $166
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
Frye Evie Tote
Amazon
Evie Tote
Frye and Co.
The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $198
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Nordstrom Rack
The Amalia Zip Suede Boot
Madewell
The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall.  This suede boot comes in black and brown and is up to 71% off the retail price, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $198
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
REGULARLY $35
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Columbia’s Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Amazon
Men's Newton Ridge Plus Ii Suede Waterproof Hiking Boot Shoe
Columbia
Made from waterproof suede, the lace-up hiking boot features a rubber sole and metal hardware.  
REGULARLY $79.95
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Kurt Adler 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Amazon
10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House
Kurt Adler
Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread cookie house.
REGULARLY $125

