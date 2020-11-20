Shopping

Best Black Friday Deals at Banana Republic: Take Up to 50% Off Sitewide

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
banana republic sale
Banana Republic

The Banana Republic is offering a Black Friday Sale this week. At the Early Bird Black Friday event, save 40% off everything until 11/18 using promo code EARLYBIRD. After, Banana Republic is kicking off their Black Friday Sale where shoppers can take 50% off everything

Banana Republic's latest selection includes a season finale of stylish tops, skinny jeans, jackets and more. You’ll find flowy midi dresses and skirts made from sustainable materials, along with chic accessories to pull your look together.

The newest additions on the Banana Republic website include pieces from the limited-edition Banana Republic Heritage Collection, which features vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, and free extended returns apply to every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and pretty dress options. 

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale items and new arrival picks from Banana Republic's Black Friday Sale event.

Italian Wool-Blend Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Italian Wool-Blend Sweater
Banana Republic
Italian Wool-Blend Sweater
Banana Republic
This Banana Republic Best Seller Italian-Wool Sweater can be paired with a skirt or denim pants. This sweater comes in two other colors -- Camel and Burgundy.
Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Standard-Fit Flannel Shirt
Banana Republic
A 100% cotton long sleeve flannel with a chest pocket. This Banana Republic shirt is right on trend for the fall and winter.
High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
High-Rise Skinny Jean
Banana Republic
Score these high-rise skinny jeans from Banana Republic. At 40% off, these jeans are a must-buy!
Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress
Banana Republic
Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress
Banana Republic
The Banana Republic Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress has a romantic feel to it. This mini dress has no zippers or buttons and a not-too-tight flattering fit for every body type.
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
Skinny Classic-Sloane Pant
Banana Republic
These Banana Republic Skinny Pants feature high stretch fabric that offers a smooth supportive fit.
High Block-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High Block-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
High Block-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
A Banana Republic Sandal with a Block-Heel, triple strap look, and a square toe. This Banana Republic Sandal is made with vegan leather and also comes in a Silver Metallic color.
REGULARLY $138
Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Heritage Bahia Dress
Banana Republic
A sleeveless belted dress from the limited-edition Heritage collection, described in the Banana Republic 1984 catalog as “a very cosmopolitan dress.”
REGULARLY $129
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
Untucked Slim-Fit Double Weave Striped Shirt
Banana Republic
A unique button-down striped shirt with a Slim Fit. This Banana Republic Shirt is a 100% cotton and features a chest pocket.
REGULARLY $79.50
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
High-Rise Wide-Leg Pleated Ankle Pant
Banana Republic
A Banana Republic Pleated luxuriously soft wide-leg ankle pant made with eco-friendly fabric. These pants also comes in an Olive Green and Orca color.
REGULARLY $89.50
Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
Merino-Blend Tie-Dye Sweater
Banana Republic
A tie-dye top adds a fun flair to any pair of bottoms. Rock this Banana Republic Tie-Dye sweater year-round.
REGULARLY $79.50
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
Heritage Linen Sweater Tank
Banana Republic
A sweater tank made from finely crafted Italian linen to keep you cool.
REGULARLY $64.50
Bare High-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Bare High-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
Bare High-Heel Sandal
Banana Republic
A sleek strappy sandal, available in an inclusive range of five other nude shades. 

