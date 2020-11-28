Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100

With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from the sale, Amazon Cyber Monday sale, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.

It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers or other loved ones at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts to major markdowns, save on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.

Additionally, Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera BradleyLevi's, Ugg, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and Skechers.

Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

See below for our picks for the best gifts under $100 and check back with Entertainment Tonight for more hot deals!

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch Amazon Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings Tory Burch These Tory Burch Milgrain Logo Hoop Earrings are crafted from plated and polished brassworks. Tory Burch works their signature double 'T' logos into small cut-out studs with decorative edging based on Etruscan jewelry. $79 at Amazon

Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Dawn Flat Crossbody Purse Kate Spade New York A versatile crossbody bag with zip pockets. $179 at Amazon

EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon EP Wired On-Ear Headphones Beats These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black. REGULARLY $129.95 $91 from Amazon

Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel Amazon Little America Laptop Backpack Herschel This trendy Herschel backpack will fit your laptop and all of the necessities to travel with. REGULARLY $99 $69.99 at Amazon

Women's Tree Runners Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Runners Allbirds The Allbirds Women's Tree Runners are some of the lightest weight sneakers around. These shoes are rated as one of the best walking shoes on the market because of their high level of comfort. $95 at Allbirds

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch Coach Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitch Coach This Coach 3-In-1 Wallet With Baseball Stitching is the perfect chic gift for the men in your life. REGULARLY $198 $59.40 at Coach Outlet

Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley Amazon Power Couple Kit Sunday Riley This Sunday Riley contains the popular Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, two anti-aging skincare essentials that work to reveal a smoother-looking, glowing complexion. REGULARLY $82 $72 at Amazon

Deluxe Upgrade Kit NutriBullet Nutribullet Deluxe Upgrade Kit NutriBullet The Nutribullet lover in your life deserves an upgrade. Get them this bundle, which includes a new extractor blade, a 24-ounce Tall Cup, an 18-ounce Short Cup and two lip rings. Save 30% with promo code SAVEONPARTS. REGULARLY $24.99 $17.49 at Nutribullet

Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lawton Way Rose Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Lawton Way Rose is crafted with smooth leather and has a zip top closure. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style. $58 at Kate Spade

Mae File Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Mae File Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach This Coach Mae File Crossbody is a steal at $78.72 and comes in two different pebbled leather colors: black and light brown. REGULARLY $328 $78.72 at Coach

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $93.59 at Amazon

Miller Backpack Herschel Herschel Miller Backpack Herschel The Herschel Miller Backpack is the newest and biggest backpack of their line. A classic style for everyday wear, the Miller Backpack is minimalistic and practical. $69.99 at Herschel

Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Coach Outlet Mini Serena Crossbody Coach Coach's Mini Serena Crossbody is made of crossgrain leather with and adjustable strap to either wear this handbag on your shoulder or as a crossbody. REGULARLY $229 $68.40 at Coach Outlet

20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson Amazon 20 Inch Carry On Betsey Johnson The Betsey Johnson Chevron Heart 20 Inch Carry On luggage will get you where you want to be, in style. Choose from 11 different styles. $99.99 at Amazon

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Nordstrom Guilty Eau de Toilette Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette by Gucci is a trendy perfume which has notes of duality between feminine lilac and rich amber which will work especially well in the fall/winter months. $102 at Nordstrom

Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG Nordstrom Rack Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot UGG The UGG Classic Short Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Lined Boot features a shearling insole and lining that ensures you will be kept warm and cozy during the cold part of the year. REGULARLY $89.99 $67.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch Amazon Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Tory Burch These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $148 $74.15 at Amazon

Orion Backpack, Small Herschel Herschel Orion Backpack, Small Herschel The Herschel Orion Backpack is crafted with textured nylon and smooth leather. This backpack has a leather front storage pocket and adjustable slim shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five unique colors, too. $89.99 at Herschel

Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rosa Medium Tote Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade Rosa Medium Tote is a steal at $89. This tote comes in frosted blue, tutu pink, black and bone. REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade

Dream Team Eye Kit MAC Nordstrom Dream Team Eye Kit MAC For a beautiful eye look, this MAC three-piece makeup kit has you covered. Buy this bundle, featuring a neutral eyeshadow palette (choose warm or cool), Extreme Dimension 3D Mascara and Technakohl Eyeliner. $77 VALUE $45 at Nordstrom

Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas Coach The Coach Jes Crossbody In Signature Canvas is one of the newest additions to the Coach Outlet sale and the bag is 70% off the retail price. This crossbody handbag is crafted in signature coated canvas with smooth leather details and comes in six different colors and patterns. REGULARLY $328 $99 at Coach Outlet

Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips Amazon Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000 Philips A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.95 at Amazon

Women's Daybreak Nike Nike Women's Daybreak Nike The Nike Women's Daybreak is a vintage throwback running shoe to the Nike 1979 version. $90 at Carbon38

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Samples Set Sephora Favorites Sephora's perfume sample set features seven different fragrances, including Giorgio Armani Ocean Di Gioia Eau de Parfum, and Dolce & Gabanna Dolce Shine Eau de Parfum. A $103 VALUE $68 at Sephora

Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Amazon Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Start your fall trip off right with these Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses for 55% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $155 $69.99 at Amazon

Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Nordstrom Her Eau de Parfum Burberry Burberry's Her Eau de Parfum is a vibrant fruity fragrance with notes of blackcurrant, jasmine, violet and musk. $99 at Nordstrom

Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers Keds x Kate Spade New York The Keds x Kate Spade New York Neon Raffia Platform Sneakers are a new collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade New York. They boast a 1.5-inch jute platform and are made with natural canvas. REGULARLY $100 $80 at Kate Spade

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye The Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather and has buckles on the sides and studs on shoulder strap. This purse comes in three different colors, as well. REGULARLY $228 $99.97 at Amazon

Faux Leather Leggings Aqua Bloomingdale's Faux Leather Leggings Aqua These Aqua Faux Leather Leggings are a 100% Bloomingdale's exclusive. These leggings come in four colors: patent black, black, dark brown and medium brown. REGULARLY $68 $47.60 at Bloomingdale's

Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather Coach Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather Coach The Coach Mini Camera Bag In Signature Leather is made with signature Coach perforated leather and adjustable strap which allows you to wear the crossbody bag both on your shoulder or as a crossbody. This purse is on sale for $175 off the retail price. REGULARLY $250 $75 at Coach Outlet

‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio Nordstrom ‘Kettle’ Desk Phone Crossley Radio This retro-inspired desk phone is a perfect gift for your loved one's home, dorm room, or office desk. $60 at Nordstrom

Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane L'Occitane Anti-Aging Cleansing Duo L’Occitane This anti-aging cleansing duo includes a cleansing cream and balm aimed at helping to revitalize the skin and remove impurities. Please consult a dermatologist before starting a new skin care routine. $93 at L’Occitane

Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach Amazon Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Coach This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. These Coach sunglasses are currently 52% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $166 $82.55 from Amazon

Evie Tote Frye and Co. Amazon Evie Tote Frye and Co. The Frye Evie Tote comes in three colors: bone, daffodil and cognac. This Frye purse is more than $131 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $198 $105.24 at Amazon

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is up to 71% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra Amazon Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame Umbra This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love. REGULARLY $35 $33.04 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread cookie house. REGULARLY $125 $103.30 at Amazon

