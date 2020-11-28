Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100
With the Christmas holiday just a month away, early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from the sale, Amazon Cyber Monday sale, Macy's, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart and other major retailers before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin.
It’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Holiday shoppers can find gift items for your kid, friend, mom, dad, coworkers or other loved ones at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. From budget friendly to eco-friendly unique holiday gifts to major markdowns, save on women’s clothing, kids' clothing, wallets, home decor items, kitchen accessories, eco-friendly finds, electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers and more.
Additionally, Cyber Monday is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands including Coach, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Herschel, Vera BradleyLevi's, Ugg, Lululemon, Nordstrom, REI, Nordstrom Rack, Zulily, Vitamix, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and Skechers.
Shoppers can find Christmas gift items for friends, family, coworkers, or that special someone. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
See below for our picks for the best gifts under $100 and check back with Entertainment Tonight for more hot deals!
