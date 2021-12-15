Shopping

Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen in 2022 -- SkinCeuticals, Lancer, Ambari and More

By Megan McIntyre
With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum and face cleanser to consider, it can be all too easy to forget to add a face mask into your beauty regimen. But with the New Year, comes new resolutions -- and one of ours it to elevate our skincare routines to a whole new level (with a great face mask, of course). 

Whether it's a cream, clay, gel, charcoal or sheet version, face masks (for beauty) are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown. 

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day.

Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you. 

Here are some of ET Style's top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now. Not only will they help your skin end its year on a high note, but they'll also offer it a promising start come 2022. In need of more beauty inspiration? Check out the best holiday beauty sales happening right now and shop the top luxury beauty products that are sneakily available at Walmart -- and on sale, too.

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask
Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Face Mask
This indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a radiant glow for the rest of your day.
$80$42
Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial
Ole Henriksen Glow Facial Mask
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial
In addition to bringing back memories of ‘90s slang, this creamy treatment will also bring back your glow. It uses polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) and Nordic sap to create a gently exfoliating formula that can hydrate, minimize pores, diminish fine lines and help you reclaim your natural radiance.
$52 AT OLE HENRIKSEN
Révive Moisture Mask
Révive Moisture Mask
Lookfantastic
Révive Moisture Mask
This pricey pick is a luxurious treat for your complexion that uses a high-tech blend of moisturizing humectants, mung bean seed extract, vitamin C and ATP (a kind of energy booster for the skin). Smooth on the pearlescent formula and watch it change to a molten golden hue as it hydrates, firms, brightens, smooths -- and makes you feel like a million bucks.
$150 AT LOOKFANTASTIC
Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask
Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask
Ambari Beauty
Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask
Ambari Beauty is the latest brand to get the Kardashian stamp of approval -- and for good reason. This Gold Profection22™ Mask from Ambari relies on the ingredients of Reishi mushroom, glycerin, vitamin E, broad-spectrum oil and several alpha hydroxy acids to create a luxurious formula that feels like "a facial in a bottle," according to the retailer.
$92 AT AMBARI BEAUTY
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
Amazon
Bliss Mint Chip Mania Cooling & Soothing Face Mask
With an ice cream-like texture, this creamy, dreamy mask is a dessert that’s actually good for your skin. It hydrates, soothes and calms with aloe vera, peppermint leaf extract and panthenol -- plus shea butter “chocolate chips” for extra nourishment. We dig it, and so will your skin.    
$15$8
Lancer Clarifying Detox Mask
Lancer Skincare Clarifying Detox Mask.jpg
Lancer Skincare
Lancer Clarifying Detox Mask
Ideal for oily skin prone to congestion and acne, the Clarifying Detox Mask, formulated with green tea, green clay and 3% sulfur, clarifies and detoxifies the pores, while reducing redness.
$80 AT LANCER SKINCARE
SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque
SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque
SkinStore
SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque
$55 AT SKINCARE RX
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish
Amazon
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask
Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish is good for all skin types including normal, oily, combination and dry. This Origins mask is formulated with bamboo charcoal and is purifying, gentle and detoxifies your skin.
$34$26 AT AMAZON
GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask
GlamGlow Deep Cleanse Mask
Sephora
GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask
If your skin has a hangover -- be it from not getting enough sleep, piling on pore-clogging makeup or “forgetting” to wash your face before bed -- this sheet mask is a must. Apply it to dry skin and let sit for 10 minutes. As the time ticks by, the bamboo charcoal sheet begins to oxygenate and create microbubbles, working the detoxifying ingredients into the skin to draw up the dead cells, pollution, product buildup and oil clinging to it. Remove the mask, pat the foam into skin -- and see an instant improvement in everything from acne and dark circles to rough texture and dullness.
$9 AT SEPHORA
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$11
Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Sulfur Mask
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask
This clarifying mask is a lifesaver for anyone who deals with acne or the occasional pimple. It has oil-absorbing bentonite clay, skin-smoothing retinol, anti-inflammatory licorice root extract, colloidal sulfur to reduce blemishes and prickly pear to calm irritation. Apply a thin layer to wherever you’re breaking out, leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse. You can also wear it to bed and leave on overnight, letting it work its magic while you sleep. Either way, your skin is going to look clearer and less irritated after use.
$28 AT SEPHORA
Goop Beauty GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel
Goop Beauty GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel
Goop
Goop Beauty GoopGlow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel
“At-home chemical peel” probably isn't at the top of your to-do list, but these overnight glycolic acid pads might shift your priorities. When used once weekly, this four-part treatment virtually guarantees softer, brighter, smoother skin in a month flat. A key ingredient aiding in this magical rejuvenation: Australian kakadu plum, a superfruit that’s packed with vitamin C.
$45 AT GOOP
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Lookfantastic
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque is an all-natural charcoal mask formulated to cleanse the skin and gently exfoliate.
$12 AT ULTA
One Love Organics Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
One Love Organics Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
Goop
One Love Organics Skin Savior Multitasking Wonder Balm
We love a good multitasking beauty product, and this blend of coconut oil, mango butter and jojoba is a triple-threat. Use it as a cleanser, moisturizer or mask depending on what your skin is craving.
$49 AT GOOP
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Face Mask
Walmart
GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment
Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.)
$59$32 AT WALMART
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
There's a new delicious scent of the bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it smells like berry!
$22 AT SEPHORA

