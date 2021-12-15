With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum and face cleanser to consider, it can be all too easy to forget to add a face mask into your beauty regimen. But with the New Year, comes new resolutions -- and one of ours it to elevate our skincare routines to a whole new level (with a great face mask, of course).

Whether it's a cream, clay, gel, charcoal or sheet version, face masks (for beauty) are known for offering some well-deserved self-care. But they also are the heavy hitters you can call on when your skin is having a full-scale meltdown.

Like any good beauty product, face masks come in near-endless variations and combat nearly every issue imaginable, so there's a perfect fit for whatever your skin decides to do on any given day.

Breakouts got you down? Grab a detoxifying mask with blemish-reducing extracts. Is the weather making your complexion look drab? There’s a brightening mask for that. No matter if you’ve got one minute or 20, there’s a face mask that’s right for you.

Here are some of ET Style's top picks of the best face masks to add to your medicine cabinet right now. Not only will they help your skin end its year on a high note, but they'll also offer it a promising start come 2022. In need of more beauty inspiration? Check out the best holiday beauty sales happening right now and shop the top luxury beauty products that are sneakily available at Walmart -- and on sale, too.

Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen PHAT Glow Facial In addition to bringing back memories of ‘90s slang, this creamy treatment will also bring back your glow. It uses polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) and Nordic sap to create a gently exfoliating formula that can hydrate, minimize pores, diminish fine lines and help you reclaim your natural radiance. $52 AT OLE HENRIKSEN Buy Now

Révive Moisture Mask Lookfantastic Révive Moisture Mask This pricey pick is a luxurious treat for your complexion that uses a high-tech blend of moisturizing humectants, mung bean seed extract, vitamin C and ATP (a kind of energy booster for the skin). Smooth on the pearlescent formula and watch it change to a molten golden hue as it hydrates, firms, brightens, smooths -- and makes you feel like a million bucks. $150 AT LOOKFANTASTIC Buy Now

Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask Ambari Beauty Ambari Beauty Gold Profection22 Mask Ambari Beauty is the latest brand to get the Kardashian stamp of approval -- and for good reason. This Gold Profection22™ Mask from Ambari relies on the ingredients of Reishi mushroom, glycerin, vitamin E, broad-spectrum oil and several alpha hydroxy acids to create a luxurious formula that feels like "a facial in a bottle," according to the retailer. $92 AT AMBARI BEAUTY Buy Now

Lancer Clarifying Detox Mask Lancer Skincare Lancer Clarifying Detox Mask Ideal for oily skin prone to congestion and acne, the Clarifying Detox Mask, formulated with green tea, green clay and 3% sulfur, clarifies and detoxifies the pores, while reducing redness. $80 AT LANCER SKINCARE Buy Now

Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask Amazon Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask Origins Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to Purify and Nourish is good for all skin types including normal, oily, combination and dry. This Origins mask is formulated with bamboo charcoal and is purifying, gentle and detoxifies your skin. $34 $26 AT AMAZON Buy Now

GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask Sephora GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask If your skin has a hangover -- be it from not getting enough sleep, piling on pore-clogging makeup or “forgetting” to wash your face before bed -- this sheet mask is a must. Apply it to dry skin and let sit for 10 minutes. As the time ticks by, the bamboo charcoal sheet begins to oxygenate and create microbubbles, working the detoxifying ingredients into the skin to draw up the dead cells, pollution, product buildup and oil clinging to it. Remove the mask, pat the foam into skin -- and see an instant improvement in everything from acne and dark circles to rough texture and dullness. $9 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask Sephora Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask This clarifying mask is a lifesaver for anyone who deals with acne or the occasional pimple. It has oil-absorbing bentonite clay, skin-smoothing retinol, anti-inflammatory licorice root extract, colloidal sulfur to reduce blemishes and prickly pear to calm irritation. Apply a thin layer to wherever you’re breaking out, leave on for 10 minutes, then rinse. You can also wear it to bed and leave on overnight, letting it work its magic while you sleep. Either way, your skin is going to look clearer and less irritated after use. $28 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Walmart GlamGlow GravityMud Firming Treatment Tighten and tone your skin with this innovative face mask that transforms from white to chrome as it dries. (Yes, you'll kind of look like a robot before you peel it off.) $59 $32 AT WALMART Buy Now

