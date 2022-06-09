There are people who love coffee, and then there are people who LOVE coffee. From coffee brands like Keurig, Nespresso and more, ET has made it easier than ever to find the perfect Father's Day gift to keep your coffee-obsessed dad caffeinated this Father's Day and beyond.

From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to an old-fashioned coffee maker, and coffee subscription boxes, the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from.

Looking to wow the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A travel coffee mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those fathers who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, they definitely need one.

ET has compiled the best gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Ahead, shop our coffee lovers gift guide for the best coffee gifts to give this Father's Day. And don't forget to check out more of our Father's Day 2022 gift ideas to find the perfect gift for dad.

The Best Father's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers:

Bean Box Coffee Sampler Bean Box Bean Box Coffee Sampler There must be a coffee lover on your list -- and if a coffee mug just isn't enough, this Bean Box Coffee Sampler will be. $129 Buy Now

Driftaway Coffee Subscription Driftaway Coffee Driftaway Coffee Subscription For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect coffee gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. This Father's Day, you can get dad 6 months of coffee for $99 with the code FATHERSDAY. $54 AND UP Buy Now

Death Wish Coffee Amazon Death Wish Coffee For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss. $20 Buy Now

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $79 AND UP Buy Now

Toddy Brew System Blue Bottle Toddy Brew System For the coffee lover in your life who can't get enough cold brew, this Toddy Brew System from Blue Bottle will make them swoon. $40 Buy Now

Smeg Milk Frother Verishop Smeg Milk Frother This retro-style milk frother from luxury appliance maker Smeg looks and froths like a dream to delight your favorite coffee drinker every day. $230 Buy Now

Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder Amazon Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee. $43 $28 Buy Now

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup. $140 $100 Buy Now

Salted Caramel Coffee Copper Cow Salted Caramel Coffee For coffee nerds, Copper Cow Coffee is worth shopping. They make Vietnamese coffee easy for an at-home cup of that unique coffee experience. The salted caramel package is just one of the many options (they even have gifts for tea lovers.) $14 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$150 Buy Now

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker Amazon Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter. $40 $35 Buy Now

Mini Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Mini Portable Espresso Machine Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. $60 $55 Buy Now

