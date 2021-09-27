Shopping

Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy 2021

By Katy Lindenmuth‍ and Marisa Runyon‍
etsy halloween decor 3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
PRINTERROR/Etsy

If you're anything like us, you've gotten really into home decor since you've been spending more time at home in the last year and a half. Right now we're focusing on fall decor to transform our home offices into autumn oases, but with Oct. 31 approaching, we're also dreaming up the perfect Halloween decor. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Etsy -- and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Etsy for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy, including a cheeky doormat decoration that we think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would approve of.

Many items on Etsy are ready to ship, and when you shop the site, you're supporting smaller artists and independent sellers.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces of Etsy decor below.

Gothic Halloween Mantel Scarf
Gothic Halloween Mantel Scarf
Etsy
Gothic Halloween Mantel Scarf
This is one of the cutest Halloween spider webs we've found. 
$32
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
Etsy
Giant Glow-in-the-Dark Spider Web
There are few things creepier than walking through glow-in-the-dark cobwebs.
$14
Cute Ghost Candle
Cute Ghost Candle Etsy
Etsy
Cute Ghost Candle
We love how you can customize a set of these adorable ghost candles by choosing your own scent and color. 
$18 AT ETSY
Halloween Eyeball Plant Markers
Etsy Halloween Eyeball Plant Markers
Etsy
Halloween Eyeball Plant Markers
If you want to up the creep factor with your outdoor decor, these Eyeball Plant Markers are definitely filed under scary Halloween decorations.
$9
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Etsy
Velvet Knit Pumpkin
Elevate your fall decor with a custom color scheme of soft pumpkins from Etsy seller KnotYourStyleCA. 
$12 AND UP AT ETSY
Halloween Wreath
Esty Halloween Wreath
Esty
Halloween Wreath
What makes this Halloween wreath so great is that is blends creepy and classy into one piece of fall decor -- it's a wreath with a Halloween theme, but you want actually scare off any trick-or-treaters.
$36
Model Ghost Figure
Etsy Model Ghost Figure
Etsy
Model Ghost Figure
These little ghost figures are too cute to spook, making them great everyday Halloween decor if you're looking for tame decorating ideas.
$26
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
Etsy
Horrors in This House Welcome Mat
This playfully hilarious doormat is the perfect addition to the Halloween decor for all Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans. 
$32 (REGULARLY $40) AT ETSY
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
Etsy
3D Printed Polyskull Bowl
If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This 3-D printed skull bowl comes in black or white and with these instructions from Etsy shop PRINTERROR: "Simply fill it with candy, live spiders or whatever else your cold dead heart desires!"
$41 (REGULARLY $55) AT ETSY
Halloween Book Stacks
Halloween Book Stacks
Etsy
Halloween Book Stacks
If you want to leave terror to the imagination with your Halloween decor, the Halloween Book Stacks suggest something sinister without getting gory. 
$15
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Etsy
Halloween Bat Wall Decor
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black styrene bats, which come in a pack of 25 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
$15 AT ETSY
Custom Gravestone
Askin' For a Baskin Etsy stone
Etsy
Custom Gravestone
Looking for Halloween yard decor that's not ghost- or witch-related...and maybe provides some comic relief? This gravestone from the NightmareCreators shop will be a hit with passersby.
$70 AT ETSY
Halloween Directional Sign Porch Sign
Etsy Halloween Directional Sign Porch Sign
Esty Halloween Directional Sign Porch Sign
Halloween Directional Sign Porch Sign
This directional sign that points to some of the most terrifying towns in haunted history adds a spooky spirit to any Halloween display.
$68
Hanging Paper Bats
Etsy Hanging Paper Bats
Etsy
Hanging Paper Bats
Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get some shrieks with these hanging paper bats.
$5

