Best Halloween Decorations From Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and More
Since we've been spending more time at home in the last year and a half, we've gotten really into home decor. Of course, fall decor is the top priority for transforming our home offices into autumn oases, but with Oct. 31 coming up, we're also dreaming up the perfect Halloween decor. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on the internet -- and there's nothing scary about that.
Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Etsy for both indoor and outdoor on Etsy along with Amazon and Walmart, including a cheeky doormat decoration that we think Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would approve of.
So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the pieces from Walmart, Etsy and Amazon below.
