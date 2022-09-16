Shopping

Best Halloween Decorations to Shop from Amazon

By ETonline Staff
Oct. 31 is coming up fast. This is your chance to shop for the best Halloween decor before trick-or-treaters arrive. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Amazon for both indoor and outdoor.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the best Halloween decorations from Amazon below.

Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover
Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover
Amazon
Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover

Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get the Halloween vibes right with this black lace spiderweb you can put on your mantle.

$10
Skull Planter
Skull Planter
Amazon
Skull Planter

If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This skull bowl also doubles as a planter and can hold succulents if you're not much of a sweet tooth but still want to spook up your home.

 

$26$16
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle
Amazon
Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle

The pumpkin chai Nest candle will seamlessly blend into your Halloween-decorated home. Light up the orange-colored candle for autumnal, long-lasting fragrances.

$46
Bats Wall Decor
Bats Wall Decor
Amazon
Bats Wall Decor

Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.

$11$9
Maison d' Hermine Potiron 100% Cotton Kitchen Towels
Maison d' Hermine Potiron 100% Cotton Kitchen Towels
Amazon
Maison d' Hermine Potiron 100% Cotton Kitchen Towels

These cute kitchen towels come in a pack of 3. The pumpkin design is perfect for the Halloween and Thanksgiving seasons. 

$36$25
Halloween Lighted Wreath
Halloween Lighted Wreath
Amazon
Halloween Lighted Wreath

Indoors or outdoors, this crow Halloween wreath is just the right amount of spooky.

$30
Lighted Witch Hats
Lighted Witch Hats
Amazon
Lighted Witch Hats

If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different than string lights, these adorable witch hats can light up your porch, inside your home or backyard.

$30$24
Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor
FRISTMAS Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor
Amazon
Halloween Gnomes Plush Decor

Halloween yard decor isn't complete without the right garden gnomes.

$19$17
WITH COUPON
Halloween Table Runner
LUSHVIDA Halloween Table Runner
Amazon
Halloween Table Runner

Bats and spider webs add a creepy touch to any Halloween buffet. 

$10
Halloween Pumpkin String Lights
Halloween String Lights
Amazon
Halloween Pumpkin String Lights

If you're going for cute over creepy, you can't go wrong with these pumpkin string lights. 

$17$15

