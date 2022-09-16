Best Halloween Decorations to Shop from Amazon

Oct. 31 is coming up fast. This is your chance to shop for the best Halloween decor before trick-or-treaters arrive. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that.

Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Amazon for both indoor and outdoor.

So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the best Halloween decorations from Amazon below.

Skull Planter Amazon Skull Planter If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This skull bowl also doubles as a planter and can hold succulents if you're not much of a sweet tooth but still want to spook up your home. $26 $16 Buy Now

Bats Wall Decor Amazon Bats Wall Decor Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house. $11 $9 Buy Now

Lighted Witch Hats Amazon Lighted Witch Hats If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different than string lights, these adorable witch hats can light up your porch, inside your home or backyard. $30 $24 Buy Now

