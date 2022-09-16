Best Halloween Decorations to Shop from Amazon
Oct. 31 is coming up fast. This is your chance to shop for the best Halloween decor before trick-or-treaters arrive. Pretty much everything we're looking for can be scooped up on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that.
Our favorite kind of Halloween decoration is more stylish than creepy, and it gets bonus points if it's also functional (like a festive candle or a skull-themed candy bowl). We've spotted some incredible unique Halloween decor finds at Amazon for both indoor and outdoor.
So queue up Hocus Pocus (it's streaming right here on Disney+), get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted mansion with the best Halloween decorations from Amazon below.
Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get the Halloween vibes right with this black lace spiderweb you can put on your mantle.
If you don't have a cauldron on hand, stash your Halloween candy in its own dedicated Halloween candy bowl. This skull bowl also doubles as a planter and can hold succulents if you're not much of a sweet tooth but still want to spook up your home.
The pumpkin chai Nest candle will seamlessly blend into your Halloween-decorated home. Light up the orange-colored candle for autumnal, long-lasting fragrances.
Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.
These cute kitchen towels come in a pack of 3. The pumpkin design is perfect for the Halloween and Thanksgiving seasons.
Indoors or outdoors, this crow Halloween wreath is just the right amount of spooky.
If you're looking for Halloween lights that are a little different than string lights, these adorable witch hats can light up your porch, inside your home or backyard.
Halloween yard decor isn't complete without the right garden gnomes.
Bats and spider webs add a creepy touch to any Halloween buffet.
If you're going for cute over creepy, you can't go wrong with these pumpkin string lights.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs in 2022
The Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022
Emmys 2022: Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae React to 'Squid Game' Halloween Costumes (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson's Spooky Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock for Halloween
Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back
6 Celebrity-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2022
10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
The 37 Best Amazon Home Deals — Fall Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More