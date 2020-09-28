Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon's Big Fall Sale

’Tis the season for great deals! Amazon’s Big Fall Sale has arrived with major markdowns on women's fashion, designer sunglasses, electronics, luggage, shoes, men’s clothing, backpacks and other back-to-school necessities, kitchen accessories, jewelry, home decor items, travel gear, designer handbags, and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day runs from Oct. 13-14, the Amazon Fall Sale is an early opportunity to get your hands on deep discounts from Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Marc Jacobs, Tumi, Samsonite, PUMA, Tory Burch, Adidas, Levi’s, Skechers, Vera Bradley, Calvin Klein, and tons of other brands.

We still have a couple more months before Christmas but it’s never too early to get a head start on your holiday checklist. Shoppers can find gift items for friends, family, co-workers, or that special someone. From budget friendly to eco-friendly gift ideas, the Amazon Fall Sale has something for everyone.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items.

See below for our picks for the best holiday gifts under $100, and check back with ET Style for more hot deals!

Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Amazon Titanium DLX Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels Black, 2-Piece Set Delsey Paris Travel in style with lightweight but durable titanium scratch resistant luggage featuring dual packing compartments, zippered dividers, and spinner wheels. REGULARLY $68.50 $64.50 at Amazon

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff A classic but edgy design, Rebecca Minkoff’s Jody Feed Bag is made from pebbled leather with light gold hardware. REGULARLY $248 $73.70 at Amazon

Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda Amazon Crossface Wireless Over-Ear Headphones V-Moda V-Moda's Crossface Wireless headphones feature bluetooth and wireless capabilities, complete with a built-in microphone for voice calls. The sleek headphones come equipped with sound isolating technology and a lithium-ion battery for up to 12 hours of non-stop music. REGULARLY $133.56 $99.99 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. REGULARLY $159.99 $85.21 at Amazon

ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Amazon ZNBF30400Z Blender NutriBullet Perfect for smoothies, soups, sauces and more, the NutriBullet blender features three precision speeds, pulse function, and a stainless steal blade. REGULARLY $99 $79.92 at Amazon

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport Amazon Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack JanSport This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. REGULARLY $55.00 $35.70 at Amazon

10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Amazon 10” Battery-Operated Claydough LED Gingerbread House Kurt Adler Get into the holiday spirit with a festive, battery-operated gingerbread house. REGULARLY $125 $68.40 at Amazon

