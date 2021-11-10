Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 -- Everlane, Sephora, Instant Pot and More
The holidays are coming up fast and holiday shopping is already underway. That’s why ET has put together a comprehensive list of great gifts-- all under $100-- to ease the stress of shopping for your loved ones.
Since the supply chain is going through a second year of severe delays, many shoppers are jumping on those holiday lists extra early this year to avoid that last minute scramble and everyone’s worst nightmare-- that one holy grail gift idea ending up out of stock before it’s in your cart. If you’re looking to join these holiday season early birds, now is a great time.
From brands and retailers including Spanx, Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Columbia, Burts Bees and more, shop skincare, makeup, clothing, footwear, cooking supplies, home goods and more to give the perfect gift (or just get Christmas gift ideas).
Whoever you’re shopping for this year, there’s most definitely a gift on this list that will make the most perfect present for any occasion- or just because. Here are the best holiday gifts under $100.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and stocking stuffers in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
