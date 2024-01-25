If you started a new semester of school or are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, Amazon and Best Buy dropped rare Apple deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon up to $200 off.

Amazon has launched massive winter savings and the MacBook deals have been rolling out ever since. That means you can beat the in-store shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook on Amazon before they sell out. Right now, plenty of MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users, including markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks.

Outside of the newest models, you can also save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. The M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749 at Best Buy, which is $250 off and the cheapest price for a MacBook currently available. Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone.

Best MacBook Air Deals

Best MacBook Pro Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: