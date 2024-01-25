Apple MacBook models, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy now.
If you started a new semester of school or are in the market for a fresh laptop to boost your productivity, Amazon and Best Buy dropped rare Apple deals on MacBooks. Apple MacBooks rarely see discounts, but there are currently solid discounts on fantastic MacBook Air and Pro models at Amazon up to $200 off.
Amazon has launched massive winter savings and the MacBook deals have been rolling out ever since. That means you can beat the in-store shopping rush and pick up a discounted MacBook on Amazon before they sell out. Right now, plenty of MacBook savings are available for students, professionals or just casual users, including markdowns on the latest and greatest M3 and M3 Pro MacBooks.
Outside of the newest models, you can also save on Apple's M1-based MacBooks. The M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749 at Best Buy, which is $250 off and the cheapest price for a MacBook currently available. Below, we've rounded up all the best MacBook deals to snag before they're gone.
Best MacBook Air Deals
2023 Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip
Apple’s thinnest and lightest notebook gets supercharged with the Apple M1 chip. Tackle your projects with the blazing-fast 8-core CPU. Take graphics-intensive apps and games to the next level with the 7-core GPU. And accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.
2023 Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip
The 2023 MacBook Air offers a lightweight design with advanced camera and audio, all running on an M2 processing chip.
2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
Best MacBook Pro Deals
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Chip
Get $200 off the newest MacBook Pro with Apple's advanced M3 chip.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
