Best Meal Delivery Kits for the 2021 Holiday Season
A lot of us are still eating many of our meals at home to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals come this holiday season. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old -- especially when it comes to preparing a holiday meal. With the new year only a few weeks away, it's never too early to start planning and getting dinner plans in order -- or rather get them ordered.
If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then holiday meal delivery kits can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. Not only do these services save a lot of time in the kitchen, but they also help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option during the holidays.
When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and Goldbelly, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.
Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea for the holidays or looking for an easy way to eat healthier in the new year will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to choose from to suit many dietary needs, including vegan and keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and and prepared meal delivery services that use organic ingredients. If you're truly hoping to simplify your holidays, then meal delivery kits are definitely the way to go -- but be sure to order them fast!
Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered holiday meal. Ahead, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits for the 2021 holiday season and beyond. Plus, be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!
Best Healthy Meal Delivery Kits For 2022:
