Best Meal Delivery Kits for the 2021 Holiday Season

A lot of us are still eating many of our meals at home to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic -- and will likely still be relying on at-home meals come this holiday season. Food delivery from restaurants can get expensive and even for those who like to cook, doing all the grocery shopping and meal prep work can get old -- especially when it comes to preparing a holiday meal. With the new year only a few weeks away, it's never too early to start planning and getting dinner plans in order -- or rather get them ordered.

If you're still in that camp of eating the bulk of your meals at home and avoiding restaurants at all costs, then holiday meal delivery kits can give you the break in the kitchen you've been looking for without sacrificing nutrition or tastiness. Not only do these services save a lot of time in the kitchen, but they also help with limiting trips to the grocery store -- making them an especially appealing option during the holidays.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and Goldbelly, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.

Shoppers looking to try out a creative and thoughtful gift idea for the holidays or looking for an easy way to eat healthier in the new year will find a vast selection of healthy recipes to choose from to suit many dietary needs, including vegan and keto meals, gluten-free meals, low-carb meals, plant-based meals for vegans and vegetarians, kid-friendly meals and and prepared meal delivery services that use organic ingredients. If you're truly hoping to simplify your holidays, then meal delivery kits are definitely the way to go -- but be sure to order them fast!

Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered holiday meal. Ahead, find our picks for the best meal delivery kits for the 2021 holiday season and beyond. Plus, be sure to check back with ET Style for more deals!

HelloFresh Holiday Hosting Box HelloFresh HelloFresh Holiday Hosting Box With HelloFresh's beloved Holiday Hosting Box, subscribers can enjoy an appetizer, choice of prime rib or beef tenderloin and three hearty holiday sides -- all of which are sure to impress and satisfy even the pickiest eaters at your holiday dinner. $23 AND UP Buy Now

Harry & David Harry & David Harry & David Harry & David boasts a full menu that's chock-full of holiday-inspired meal kits, singular dishes and recipes that will help to simplify all of your holiday cooking prepping. Choose from everything from a Gourmet Ham Dinner and Oven-Roasted Turkey Feast to a Peppermint Bark Christmas Cake dessert and more! $40 AND UP Buy Now

ButcherBox Butcher Box ButcherBox The alluring part of ButcherBox -- at least compared to any other meal delivery service -- is that the brand specializes in delivering high-quality meats right to your door. So, even if you're not the biggest turkey fan, you can still enjoy the fun of the holidays -- especially because when you sign up for ButcherBox, you're able to choose from three different meats. $137 AND UP Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma is already the go-to spot for holiday and home decor coziness -- why not invite them to your dinner table too? The retailer has several impressive complete holiday meals ready for your absolute delights. With options like Beef Wellington and Cabernet Braised Short Rib Haute Pockets, the foodies in your home are sure to remember this meal. $120 AND UP Buy Now

Goldbelly Goldbelly Goldbelly This holiday, cut back on shopping and prep time by ordering a Christmas meal or dish through Goldbelly. The brand boasts dozens of different and totally delicious seasonal dishes that are from retailers across the country -- including classics like a Seasoned Porchetta Roast and more unique dishes like Turducken. STARTS AT $59 AT GOLDBELLY Buy Now

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Purple Carrot This 100% plant-based meal service has updated its recipes to include some delicious seasonal meals. Try everything from Thanksgiving Sandwiches with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Gravy to Peppermint Hot Chocolate. $51 AND UP Buy Now

Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Magic Kitchen Take the stress out of the holidays with this delivery kit, which includes multiple family-size options for a turkey feast and easy-to-prepare sides. $85 AND UP Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Build the perfect holiday meal with your choice of tender steaks, easy sides and delicious deserts -- all delivered right to your door! $119 AND UP Buy Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Home Chef's Holiday Side Trio kit is available now, and features three incredible recipes: Rosemary Brussels Sprouts, Mashed Sweet Potato with Pecan Brown Butter and Cranberry Goat Cheese Bread Pudding. Are you drooling yet? $7 AND UP/SERVING Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly The meal kit delivery service Freshly is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes -- just pop it in the microwave. For this holiday season, Freshly introduced multi-serve, ready-to-eat proteins and sides like sweet potato mash with toasted pecans, carved turkey and gravy with almond, shallot and herb gratin and masterful mac and cheese with butternut squash and two cheeses to help during the busy season, so your holiday meal can be ready whenever you are. STARTS AT $8 AT FRESHLY Buy Now

igourmet igourmet igourmet Looking forward to mingling with your guests rather than spending all day cooking in the kitchen? Try this fully-cooked holiday meal complete with gourmet ham, green beans, yukon gold mashed potatoes and red velvet cake. All you have to do is heat it up. This also makes a great last-minute option, as it requires overnight shipping to ensure the dishes arrive fresh. $170 Buy Now

Best Healthy Meal Delivery Kits For 2022:

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron offers a constantly changing lineup of fresh meals that include meat, fish, Beyond Meat, WW-approved dishes, diabetes-friendly recipes to help with healthy eating. Choose from a signature 2-serving meal, signature 4-serving meal or vegetarian 2-serving meal made with fresh ingredients. Plus, you can enjoy an array of holiday favorites delivered straight to your door with Blue Apron's variety of meal kits -- which are available in a number of serving sizes and price points, perfect for the holidays and beyond. $5/PER SERVING AND UP Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week -- you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled, perfect no matter what your work week looks like. $5/PER SERVING AND UP Buy Now

Dinnerly Dinnerly Dinnerly This affordable meal kit service provides easy, healthy recipes, like this Low-Carb Creamy Cajun Shrimp. Spend less time worrying about your meals in the New Year, and let Dinnerly do all the work. STARTS AT $5 PER PERSON AT DINNERLY Buy Now

Factor_ Factor_ Factor_ If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists -- especially in the new year. That brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. STARTS AT $12 AT FACTOR_ Buy Now

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest If you're looking to spend a little more on a healthy meal service, Daily Harvest is a great option. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-fee and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card of up to $250. Daily Harvest also offers a nine-item gift box that allows the recipient to pick which items they want to try. New customers can save up to $40 off with code ETONLINE. $6 AND UP PER SERVING AT DAILY HARVEST Buy Now

