It's been one year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down normal activity across the globe. Many of us adjusted daily life to staying at home.

With that said, online shopping surged during this time as we stocked up on products from comfortable loungewear to at-home beauty treatment items in lieu of in-person appointments and hobbies to take up like indoor gardening.

Ahead, our ET Style team has gathered products that helped us get through the first year of quarantine and continue to do so as we slowly and safely make our way to a new normal. Some of our stay-at-home staples include the therapeutic HappyLight, cozy Aerie sweatpants, meal delivery kits, Olive & June manicure set and, of course, face masks.

Shop the best products we've discovered during quarantine, below.

Verilux HappyLight Compact Amazon Verilux HappyLight Compact When you're not getting enough sunlight, the Verilux HappyLight can help uplift your mood and energy. According to the Verilux website, the HappyLight therapy lamps "mimic sunlight to enhance mood, energy, sleep and focus" without UV rays. The brand claims their products help " winter blues, sleep disorders, light deprivation, jet lag, shift work and other symptoms alleviated by exposure to healthy light." $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Click and Grow The Fruit & Veggie Kit Click and Grow Click and Grow The Fruit & Veggie Kit Indoor gardening is the perfect hobby to take up when you want to grow your own herbs, veggies and flowers without hassle. Click and Grow's Smart Gardens are easy to use and look great in any home. This bundle comes with the Smart Garden 3 and a variety pack of pods. $128 AT CLICK AND GROW Buy Now

Aerie Fleece-Of-Mind Cropped Polo Sweatshirt & High Waisted Jogger American Eagle Aerie Fleece-Of-Mind Cropped Polo Sweatshirt & High Waisted Jogger Sweatpants over everything as many of us continue to spend more time at home. A comfortable fleece jogger style took the place of our go-to pair of jeans for daily wearing. Pairing it with a matching sweatshirt or hoodie was a popular choice for a full cozy outfit. We love this affordable coordinating set by Aerie. SWEATSHIRT: $31 AT AE (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now JOGGER: $28 AT AE (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Home Chef Meal Kits Home Chef Home Chef Meal Kits Meal kit deliveries save a trip to the grocery store. Home Chef has been a favorite for their delicious, healthy and easy meals. Choose recipes you want to try each week that fit your preferences and dietary restrictions. You can also customize each meal to upgrade, swap or add more protein. Home Chef will then deliver pre-portioned ingredients straight to your door with recipe cards. You can skip or pause deliveries at any time. Meals start at $6.99 per serving. Get $90 off with our exclusive code ET90HC through March 31! $7 AND UP PER SERVING Order Now

Instacart Groceries Instacart Instacart Groceries Instacart lets you stock up your fridge and pantry without leaving the house. You can order groceries to be delivered in as little as two hours. All you need to do is select your items on the Instacart website or app. A personal shopper will grab your selected products at a local grocer or chain store (you can even chat with them as they shop!) and the groceries will be delivered during a time that's convenient for you. Fees start at $3.99 for same-day orders over $35 and they vary for one-hour deliveries, club store deliveries and deliveries under $35. Order Now

Thrive Market Thrive Market Thrive Market If you're looking for groceries that are natural and sustainable, Thrive Market is the perfect subscription for you. The annual membership service lets you save on average $32 per order on food, snacks, beverages, home cleaning products, supplements and beauty items from organic brands -- such as Califa Farms, Mrs. Meyer's, Primal Kitchen and Smart Sweets -- and their own Thrive Market line. Their expansive selection of more than 6,000 products can be filtered by over 70 dietary and lifestyle choices. Choose from an annual membership of $59.95 or pay $9.95 monthly. New members can try an annual membership risk-free for 20 days at $5 per month and claim a free gift. Every annual membership gives a free one for a family in need. Sign Up Now

Olive & June The Mani System Olive & June Olive & June The Mani System The Mani System from Olive & June has everything you need for an at-home manicure. The kit includes the brand's patented Poppy polish bottle handle, cuticle serum, polish remover pot, clean-up brush, nail buffer, nail clippers, nail file, top coat and a nail polish color of your choice. $80 AT OLIVE & JUNE Buy Now

TUSHY Classic 3.0 TUSHY TUSHY Classic 3.0 Once you TUSHY, you won't go back. The compact bidet can be installed to any toilet in under 8.5 minutes. The bestselling TUSHY Classic 3.0 features optimized pressure and angle control for a targeted spray that effortlessly washes your booty clean after you, well, poop. $99 AT TUSHY (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery Order your favorite beer, wine or liquor anytime on the Drizly website or app. The online alcohol delivery service will have your order at your door in under 60 minutes. There is a delivery fee of $5 for each order and a service fee of $1.99. Order Now

Puffy Lux Mattress Puffy Puffy Lux Mattress Upgrade your sleep with a new mattress! Designed for all sleeper types, Puffy's breathable, cooling mattress delivers real comfort, and the Body Adapting Dual Cloud Foam helps minimize strain on your body's pressure points, according to the website. The mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. $1,495 AT PUFFY (REGULARLY $1,795) Buy Now

Rafi Nova Adults Smile Mask With Adjustable Ear Loops Rafi Nova Rafi Nova Adults Smile Mask With Adjustable Ear Loops We can't talk about quarantine staples without talking about face masks. The Smile Mask by Rafi Nova is a fantastic option as the clear panel lets others see your mouth -- especially those in the hard of hearing and deaf community who rely on non-verbal communication. The Smile Mask also is made from 100% cotton and has an adjustable nose bridge and ear loop straps that accommodate hearing aids and cochlear implants. $14 AT RAFI NOVA Buy Now

Athleta Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack Athleta Athleta Everyday Non Medical Masks 5 Pack Athleta is another shop we love for reusable non-medical grade face masks. Since it is an activewear brand, we know we can count on their masks to be breathable and comfortable. Save 20% off two packs or more. $30 AT ATHLETA Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Best 16 Beauty Tools for Skin & Hair in 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now

The Best Scented Candles That Won't Break the Bank

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok