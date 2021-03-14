'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now

WandaVision fans, get ready to head to Ulta as there's now a makeup collection inspired by the Marvel TV show. The superhero Disney+ series has teamed up with the beauty retailer on an exclusive range, Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's WandaVision.

The limited-edition makeup, priced at $10 to $28, features 16 pieces, including liquid lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, nail set, blush palette, brushes, brow products and so much more. The look of each makeup item and packaging is reminiscent of the various decades WandaVision references in the show and, of course, the duo's super powers.

WandaVision-themed makeup has become a viral trend on TikTok with the hashtag, #wandavisionmakeup, such as the look created by user @madsconcealer.

Now you can create your own WandaVision looks with the collaboration! Shop the Ulta x WandaVision collection below.

'WandaVision' Disney+ 'WandaVision' Catch up on the entire first season of 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus. Watch on Disney+

