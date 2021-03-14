Beauty

'WandaVision' Makeup Collection Launches at Ulta -- Shop It Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
wandavision
Marvel

WandaVision fans, get ready to head to Ulta as there's now a makeup collection inspired by the Marvel TV show. The superhero Disney+ series has teamed up with the beauty retailer on an exclusive range, Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's WandaVision

The limited-edition makeup, priced at $10 to $28, features 16 pieces, including liquid lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, nail set, blush palette, brushes, brow products and so much more. The look of each makeup item and packaging is reminiscent of the various decades WandaVision references in the show and, of course, the duo's super powers. 

WandaVision-themed makeup has become a viral trend on TikTok with the hashtag, #wandavisionmakeup, such as the look created by user @madsconcealer.

@madsconcealer

wandavision ! #fyp#foryou#foryoupage#marvelmakeup#marvel#wandavision#wandavisionmakeup

♬ original sound - The Seven

Now you can create your own WandaVision looks with the collaboration! Shop the Ulta x WandaVision collection below. 

Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Mauve Jelly Gloss & Lip Balm
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Mauve Jelly Gloss & Lip Balm
Ulta
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Mauve Jelly Gloss & Lip Balm
This lip set comes with a mauve jelly gloss and a cherry-scented lip balm. 
$16 AT ULTA
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow
Ulta
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision Shimmer Liquid Eye Shadow
This shimmery liquid eyeshadow is available in gold and silver. 
$10 AT ULTA
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision 3 Piece Nail Decal Set
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision 3 Piece Nail Decal Set
Ulta
Ulta Beauty Collection X Marvel's WandaVision 3 Piece Nail Decal Set
Decorate your nails with three designs inspired by the '60s, '70s and '80s. 
$16 AT ULTA
'WandaVision'
WandaVision Key Art
Disney+
'WandaVision'
Catch up on the entire first season of 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus. 

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Marvel's 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus

Shop the 'Friends' x Revolution Makeup Collection

10 Gifts for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans

9 Gifts for the 'NCIS' Fan

 