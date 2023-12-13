Sales & Deals

Best Washer and Dryer Deals to Shop from the Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Up to $1,002 Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung Washer and Dryer
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:09 AM PST, December 13, 2023

Update your laundry room this holiday season by shopping the best deals on Samsung washers and dryers.

This season's huge holiday sale at Samsung is in full swing. Now through Sunday, December 17, the weeklong Discover Samsung Winter Sale features savings of up to $3,000 on top TVs, phones, tablets, appliances and more.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer or dryer, the Discover Samsung Winter Sale event is the best place to get a major appliance for less with some prices even better than what we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Shop Samsung's Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung is offering up to $1,002 off washers and dryers, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities. Included in the sale is our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,598

Electric Dryer

Shop Now

$4,098 $3,698

Gas Dryer

Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, find deep discounts on Samsung washers and dryers below before the deals disappear next week.

Best Deals on Samsung Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,189 $749

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $899

Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$1,734 $1,198

Shop Now

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung

Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898 $2,608

Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. 

$2,062 $1,799

Electric

Shop Now

$2,099 $1,889

Gas

Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black

Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black
Samsung

Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black

Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.

$1,599 $1,439

Electric

Shop Now

$1,699 $1,529

Gas

Shop Now

Best Deals on Samsung Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus. 

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$1,212 $779

Shop Now

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)

$1,339 $899

Shop Now

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$889 $599

with Agitator

Shop Now

$889 $599

with Impeller

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 35% on Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Appliances at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

The New Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is $500 Off Right Now

Tech

The New Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor Is $500 Off Right Now

Save Up to $3,000 on TVs at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $3,000 on TVs at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale

The Disney Frame TV is Finally On Sale Just in Time for Christmas

Tech

The Disney Frame TV is Finally On Sale Just in Time for Christmas

The 75-inch Samsung Frame TV Is Back On Sale for Its Record-Low Price

Sales & Deals

The 75-inch Samsung Frame TV Is Back On Sale for Its Record-Low Price

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Sales & Deals

Discover Samsung Winter Sale: Save Big on TVs, Appliances and More

Save Up to $2,015 on Samsung Refrigerators Ahead of Christmas

Home

Save Up to $2,015 on Samsung Refrigerators Ahead of Christmas

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off for the Holidays

Sales & Deals

Samsung's The Frame TV Is Up to $1,050 Off for the Holidays

Tags: