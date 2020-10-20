BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers and More

Get ready to honor the past year in hip hop! The BET Hip Hop Awards are coming up on Thursday, Oct. 27, months after the network's BET Awards in June (see the complete BET Awards 2020 Winners List) became one of the first award shows to take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The show also has a star-studded group of performers lined up, including 2 Chainz, Quavo and Jhené Aiko.

Megan Thee Stallion -- who opened the show last year -- is tied with Drake as the third most nominated artist with 8 nods, while rapper DaBaby leads the BET Hip Hop Awards nominations with 12, followed by Roddy Ricch with 11.

Read on below for everything you need to know on how to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards, as well as nominees, performers and more.

When are the BET Hip Hop Awards? The awards will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

How to Watch: Cable subscribers can watch the show on BET as well as BET Her, VH1 and MTV2, or on BET.com with a cable, Philo or YouTube TV subscription. If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services offer BET, including Sling TV,AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated? DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are the top nominees, with all four up for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, as well as Future and Lil Baby. Find the full list of nominees here.

Who's performing? 2 Chainz is performing, as well as Big Sean, Burna Boy and Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Quavo, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign. Find all the details on performers at BET's website.

Meanwhile, watch the video below to go inside Megan Thee Stallion's spectacular rise to the top.

Inside Megan Thee Stallion's Spectacular Rise to the Top This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Importance of Protecting Black Women

Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Powerful Message in SNL Performance

Related Gallery