Beth Chapman Honored With Traditional Hawaiian Memorial Service

Beth Chapman was remembered over the weekend with an emotional service featuring some cherished Hawaiian traditions.



On Saturday, friends and family gathered in Waikiki to pay tribute to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star. The service included some words from her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, a ‘oli, or chant, and a traditional Hawaiian blessing. Afterward, attendees paddled out from Fort DeRussy Beach and tossed flowers in the ocean to honor her life and memory.



"[The memorial] was beautiful and overwhelming, for sure," Misti Manasas, a family friend of the Chapmans, told Hawaii News Now. "Hawaii is definitely her heart, and I’m just really grateful that we’re able to be a part of it and be here to support the family."



The event used the hashtag, #AlohaOeMrsDog. 'Oe means "you" in Hawaiian and it is customary to say "Aloha 'Oe" when saying farewell. A traditional song of the same name is often sung at Hawaiian parties and funerals, as well as when people are leaving the islands.

Chapman died at the age of 51 on Wednesday following a near two-year battle with throat cancer. Since her death, the TV personality has been honored and commemorated the world over by fans and friends.



The Waikiki memorial service is the first of two planned for Chapman. The family plans to also have a service in Colorado, where she lived as well.



"One of the last things she said [was], 'This is a test of my faith.' She had faith and then that was it," he told Hawaii News Now. "... There's things you go through when you're dying, like steps. Like you do when you lose someone. You get mad at them and then you go through all these steps. Well, the last step when you're dying is to accept it. And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step I ain't taking.' Go Bethy."



