Beyoncé Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Her Visual Album Release

Beyoncé is celebrating the anniversary of when the world stopped -- because of her album!

On Wednesday, the GRAMMY-winning superstar took to social media and beyonce.com to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her surprise self-titled album.

At the time, no artist had ever released an album without any warning, promotion and with a music video to accompany every song.

In honor of the occasion, Queen Bey shared a video filled with clips from the album's biggest hits, footage from the highly buzzed-about music videos (that shattered YouTube records) and footage from the documentary that was released in part.

At the end of the clip, the 42-year-old had a message.

"Happy 10th anniversary," she says.

Beyoncé featured the songs "Drunk in Love (Feat. JAY-Z), "Partition," "Flawless" and "Blow."

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was the fastest-selling album on iTunes history at the time. In addition, it racked up thousands of tweets in just 12 hours.

In honor of the occasion -- and a decade after the song's release -- "Grown Woman," a bonus track, was released on all streaming platforms. On the day of the milestone, Forbes revealed Beyoncé's worth is listed at $800 million -- putting her on track to become a billionaire.

It's been a year of celebration and success for the Queen. Last month, she wrapped the Renaissance World Tour, which was in support of her seventh studio album. On top of that, on Dec. 1, she released Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Following the success of the tour and the album, Beyoncé took to Instagram to write a surprisingly long caption to commemorate the era.

"I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support," the mother of three wrote in part alongside a touching video compilation of the film's premiere and reviews. "It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly," she added. "But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!."

