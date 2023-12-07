Beyoncé is sharing her gratitude for the fantastic premiere of her new film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

In a post shared on Wednesday, Beyoncé wrote a surprisingly lengthy caption thanking her fans and friends for their support of her latest project. "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can't thank all of you enough for your support," the mother of three wrote alongside a touching video compilation of the film's premiere and reviews.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly," she added. "But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

Beyoncé went on to praise the fans who dressed up "in their most opulent lewks" for their film viewings and admitted that she loved that the infamous Mute Challenge was still happening in the theaters.

"Please keep that energy going. I can't wait to see what else yall do :)," she wrote. "I also love seeing the positive takeaways from people who were not my fans or didn't yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

She concluded her note with a message about her Uncle Johnny, whom she dedicated the album to. "I'm very proud that we launched the film on World AIDS Day in memory of my Uncle Johnny. I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y'all up the way you continue to lift me up. While I'm often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 And it's because of you and your support! I humbly thank you," she wrote.

The 42-year-old singer's latest headline-making project, her lovingly produced homage to the record-breaking global tour, was released in AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is an inside look at her high-profile Renaissance World Tour, which she wrapped in October. The film features full performances, in addition to documentary-style footage that spans from preparation to rehearsals to the kick-off.

The film, which bears similar elements to Beyoncé's beloved 2019 concert film, Homecoming, takes fans behind the scenes of her latest tour from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, and to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri, highlighting the artist's "intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

The star-studded Nov. 30 premiere included appearances by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant (who worked on the production), Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monáe, Chloe and Halle Bailey and more. In one of the night's most special surprises, the original members of Destiny's Child, including Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson, were on hand to celebrate the moment.

And at the premiere in London a few days later, Taylor Swift was among the stars to show support for Beyoncé.

Among the many rave reviews of the film, Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z, has shared his own insight into his experience watching Beyoncé from the sidelines. During a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the 53-year-old global icon praised his wife's latest run around the globe.

"For me, this was her best tour," he told King of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. "It's hard to really compare them because they all have different things of genius. But this one, to me, felt like the most complete."

Queen Bey also dropped a brand-new song last Friday in celebration of the film's release. The new track, "My House," is featured in the concert movie and is available on YouTube and Spotify.

Check out more on Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé ahead.

RELATED CONTENT: