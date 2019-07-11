Beyonce Films a Music Video in the Most Scenic Location Ever

Queen Bey is taking her music video to the next level.

ET has learned that Beyonce was reshooting scenes for a Lion King music video in Arizona on Wednesday. It is not known what song the video was for. The full soundtrack for The Lion King was released on Thursday.

A video captured by a fan shows Bey and her family loading into a helicopter after filming at Havasu Falls in the Havasupai Reservation in Arizona. The location, within the Grand Canyon National Park, requires a permit for access. Campground reservations become available once a year and sell out quickly.

Beyonce's daughter, Blue, accompanied her mom to the Lion King premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week. At the event, Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, opened up about what her friend voicing Nala in the film means for her daughters, Blue and Rumi.

"Just excitement and how now is the time [for] different voices, different experiences and what she is going to bring to it," Williams said of Beyonce's impact. "And because of her two little girls, what she's passing on for her family, I think, is really awesome."

"I think she's just excited to be in it, probably as she was when she first saw the movie," she continued. "And to have a full circle moment to be in something that you just salivated over when you were younger is just awesome."

See more in the video below. The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.

