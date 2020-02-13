Tina Knowles uses technology to stay in touch with her family. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 66-year-old mother of Beyoncé and Solange reveals how she keeps up with her kids and grandchildren -- Beyoncé's 8-year-old daughter, Blue, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, and Solange's 15-year-old son, Daniel -- amid their busy lives.

"We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent," she tells the magazine. "And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram."

In fact, Tina also shares that checking Instagram is one of the first things she does every day. "Usually I do check it in those first few minutes after I wake up at 6:30 a.m.," she says. "Just to see, because it's like the latest news."

Tina also opens up about her beauty routine, calling herself "a stickler about taking care" of her skin.

"I'm 66 years old and I didn't really start taking care of my skin until I was about 40," she says. "So I'm really into getting facials and staying out of the sun."

In addition to skin care, Tina is passionate about makeup, telling ET in August that it's one way she bonds with her granddaughter, Blue. "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she said of Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Tina even dubbed Blue "quite the makeup artist," adding that she "puts stones and does all this fancy stuff."

"She can do a perfect cat eye," Tina added. "She's a little artist."

Watch the video below for more on Tina and Blue.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy is 'Quite the Makeup Artist' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Tina Knowles Lawson Reacts to Ex-Husband Mathew's Cancer Diagnosis

Tina Knowles Posts Emotional Message for Daughter Beyonce's 38th Birthday

Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy is 'Quite the Makeup Artist' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery